UPI Circle explained: What it is and how to use it on Google Pay and PhonePe apps

Using digital payment apps like GPay and PhonePe? Here's everything you need to know about the UPI Circle and how to use it effectively
Most people today are already accustomed to making quick digital payments through apps like Google Pay and PhonePe. Whether it’s splitting a dinner bill or paying for groceries, UPI payments have become a default choice for millions of people.
While the experience appears smooth, there’s constant work being done behind the scenes to make digital payments faster, safer, and more reliable. One of the newer developments in this space is the introduction of the UPI Circle. It’s designed to add another layer to how UPI payments can be structured and managed, particularly within a trusted network of individuals.
Knowing how to use UPI Circle can help you make informed financial decisions, especially as payment systems become increasingly connected and digitised.
In this post, we’ll discuss everything about the UPI Circle on GPay and PhonePe, as well as how to set it up.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the UPI Circle in August 2024, allowing two parties to use the same UPI ID for making digital payments. Apps like Amazon Pay, GPay and PhonePe support UPI Circle payment options, making it easier to handle shared expenses.
Here’s how it works - there’s a primary user, usually the actual bank account holder, and a secondary user, who is permitted to make UPI payments using that same account.
For example, if you’re the primary user, you can set a transaction limit for the secondary user and revoke their access at any time. This feature is intended for trusted circles, such as family members, spouses, or close friends.
The UPI Circle introduces shared access to UPI payments with built-in controls. It operates through two access modes - full and partial delegation - allowing you to determine the level of authority granted to the secondary user.
The secondary user can make payments directly using the shared UPI ID, without needing approval for each transaction. You, the primary user, can set up a limit of up to ₹15,000 per month and ₹5,000 per transaction. This is suitable when the user being added is trusted and needs more independence in handling payments.
In this case, the secondary user can initiate a transaction, but it will only be successful after you (the primary user) confirm it with your UPI PIN. This option is better for tighter control and closer monitoring.
Both options work well for different needs, providing you with more flexibility for UPI Circle payments while keeping your accounts safe and organised.
Is the UPI circle available on PhonePe?
Yes, UPI Circle was launched on PhonePe on April 15, 2025. The platform has over 60 crore (600 million) registered users and serves more than four crore (40+ million) merchants across India.
What is the transaction limit for secondary users?
You can set a monthly cap of ₹15,000 and a per-transaction limit of ₹5,000 for each secondary user added to their UPI Circle.
How many secondary users can I add to the UPI circle?
Up to five secondary users can be added to your UPI Circle. Each one can only be linked to one primary user at a time to maintain simplicity and security.