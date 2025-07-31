UPI Circle explained: What it is and how to use it on Google Pay and PhonePe apps

Most people today are already accustomed to making quick digital payments through apps like Google Pay and PhonePe. Whether it’s splitting a dinner bill or paying for groceries, UPI payments have become a default choice for millions of people.

While the experience appears smooth, there’s constant work being done behind the scenes to make digital payments faster, safer, and more reliable. One of the newer developments in this space is the introduction of the UPI Circle. It’s designed to add another layer to how UPI payments can be structured and managed, particularly within a trusted network of individuals.

Knowing how to use UPI Circle can help you make informed financial decisions, especially as payment systems become increasingly connected and digitised.

In this post, we’ll discuss everything about the UPI Circle on GPay and PhonePe, as well as how to set it up.

What is a UPI circle?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the UPI Circle in August 2024, allowing two parties to use the same UPI ID for making digital payments. Apps like Amazon Pay, GPay and PhonePe support UPI Circle payment options, making it easier to handle shared expenses.