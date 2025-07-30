India-US to launch advanced satellite for planet monitoring

A formidable new radar satellite jointly developed by the United States and India is set to launch Wednesday, designed to track subtle changes in Earth's land and ice surfaces and help predict both natural and human-caused hazards.

Dubbed NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), the pickup truck-sized spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 5:40 pm (1210 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India's southeastern coast, riding an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket.

Highly anticipated by scientists, the mission has also been hailed as a milestone in growing US-India cooperation between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our planet surface undergoes constant and meaningful change," Karen St Germain, director of NASA's Earth Science division, told reporters.

"Some change happens slowly. Some happens abruptly. Some changes are large, while some are subtle."