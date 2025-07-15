Tesla drives into India's chaotic streets, crowded market

On a morning when torrential rain and lightning enveloped Mumbai, draining the roads off the usual throngs of erratic two-wheelers and laying bare their innumerable potholes, Tesla opened its experiential showroom at the Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, opposite a Diesel showroom. Mediapersons crowded around its closed glass doors for a glimpse of the Model Y SUVs—reportedly shipped in from Shanghai—kept shrouded inside. The 4,000 sq ft retail space in BKC’s premium shopping destination comes for Rs35 lakh a month, and has Apple’s flagship store, and a string of high-end brands, nearby for company, along with a bunch of corporate offices.

The inauguration of the showroom comes within a week of Starlink—another of Tesla owner Elon Musk’s ventures—being granted a licence to launch commercial operations in India by the country’s space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). Much like the lease tenure of the Tesla showroom, this licence is also valid for five years. With beefed-up security all around, Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis dropped by the showroom, and was given a walk-through by a senior Tesla executive. He spoke about how Mumbai, with its spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, was the appropriate location for the US-based electric carmaker’s first showroom in India.

But Tesla is only selling its cars in India, and not joining hands with any of its innovators or entrepreneurs. The completely-built-units (CBUs) are being built in the US and China, home to Tesla’s current nemesis BYD, which is also eyeing India’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. Tesla’s imports will reportedly face a 70 percent tariff in India, and how much that will be reduced will depend on the final contours of the trade deals between India and the US. This means Tesla buyers in India will be paying around $69,770 for the Model Y, which costs $44,990 in the US, $36,700 in China and $53,700 in Germany.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s other challenger in the Indian market—Vietnamese EV maker VinFast—will begin production at its $2-billion plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, later this month. It will also accept bookings for two of its models, VF7 and VF6, starting today, the same day as Tesla’s showroom inauguration. Other competitors include the electric variants of luxury carmakers such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, and other Asian carmakers such Kia, Hyundai and MG Motors.

