Pipelines that run the world

In addition to operational pipelines, there are 9,100 km of oil transmission pipelines under construction and 21,900 km of proposed pipelines. Africa and the Middle East are home to 49 percent of all oil transmission pipelines under construction, at a cost of $25.3 billion, as of May 2023. These regions are building 4,400 km of crude oil transmission pipelines, and 10,800 km are under proposal.