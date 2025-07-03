Strait talking: A look at critical waterways around the world

The Hormuz Strait

It is wedged between Iran and Oman, and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is the main shipping route for oil from the Middle East, with about 20 percent of global oil consumption—around 21 million barrels—passing through it every day. In addition, it carries 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas.

Given the criticality of this Strait to global oil supplies, the Israel-Iran conflict has cast its shadow on the functioning of this passageway and global supplies of crude oil and petroleum products.