From $36K in China to $70K in India: Tesla's steep entry price raises eyebrows

Tesla has finally launched its first showroom in India. The country's financial capital, Mumbai, welcomed the global EV giant with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the showroom on July 16, 2025. The store opened its doors to a select group of visitors on Tuesday and to the general public on Wednesday. The company is currently offering its Model Y car in India and is likely to roll out deliveries of a cheaper variant later this quarter.



"This is the first launch of Tesla in India. It marks a huge milestone for Tesla globally," said Isabel Fan, the company's senior regional director, adding that charging stations would be set up in Mumbai and the capital, New Delhi, shortly.



CEO Elon Musk has criticised India's high import tariffs in the past. But slumping sales in the US and the European Union (EU) have the world's richest man exploring new markets for his cars.



The company will likely to sell CBUs imported from China . This makes the Model Y variants start at an on-road price of around $70,000 in India, according to its website, which is significantly higher than the US price of $37,490 after a $7,500 federal tax credit.



While Tesla aims to tap the world's third-largest car market, we look at how the price of the renowned Model Y stacks up in different countries.



(All prices are in US dollars for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variants—the model that will be available in India.)

India

Launched in: July 2025

Price: ~$70,000