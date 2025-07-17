Amar Chitra Katha: Is India's storybook relevant in digital era?

Imagine an audacious little comic book series launched in 1967 with a mission to teach Indian kids more about their own gods than Greek heroes. Fast-forward nearly six decades, and that plucky little hero—Amar Chitra Katha (ACK)—is still marching, albeit with a few new tattoos, a Netflix account, and an Instagram handle. So, how did this mythological muscle memory survive inflation, cartoon character saturation, cable TV, and social media? And perhaps more intriguingly—does Gen Z even care?

Today's India is a kaleidoscope of cultures, campaigns, and content. With influencers scarfing down momos, it's easy to miss traditional narratives. But that's exactly where Amar Chitra Katha can wag its tail in delight. In a time when pop culture is supersized, saturated, and sometimes soulless, ACK's human-sized tales—multigenerational, mythic, moral—cut through the noise. Parents feel safe handing it to kids, and educators nod approvingly. ACK's stories come with moral anchors and cultural scaffolding, unlike most online noise. And that trust is like a branded vitamin shot—but one with sparkle. Imagine a Gen Z influencer opening a beautifully printed ACK comic in a café. They tag #StoryRoots, sip cold brew through a bamboo straw—and suddenly mythic India becomes meme-able!

From fairy tales to cultural blueprint

ACK's genesis was humble—founder Anant Pai was mortified that Indian kids could name Zeus's siblings but not Rama's mother. In 1967, he launched a Kannada comic lineup, which later transitioned to English with the introduction of the Krishna series. The idea struck a chord with parents seeking to engage children in fruitful habits and provide grounding in mythology. Sales skyrocketed to 5 million copies a year by the late 1970s, and by 1995, over 500 titles had been released—on mythology, history, saints, folk tales, freedom fighters—essentially all the stories parents wanted their children to read.

ACK etched itself into middle-class consciousness by delivering cultural identity wrapped in illustrated fun—college-toppers with glasses read Krishna like bedtime stories, while Suppandi schooled everyone on mischief. They even squeezed in fairy tales like Snow White at the beginning, just to test the waters.

The superpower: Brand nostalgia and cultural capital

ACK embedded a shared Indian memory across generations. It is the childhood comfort of familiar stories, traditions, gods, and heroes. Their cliff notes of the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and freedom struggle made mythologies accessible in student-friendly editions. Writers like Subba Rao and Margie Sastry, and illustrators like Ram Waeerkar and Dilip Kadam, gave ACK a serious credibility glow. It wasn't flimsy pulp, but a curated window into India's rich heritage. Published in multiple languages, it reached kindergarteners in Mumbai and Mysore alike, connecting regional identities under a national umbrella. In an era of reboots and heritage models, ACK is like the original vintage denim—worn, trusted, and emotional. Old copies now fetch collector's prices.

Also read: In honour of TS Shanbhag: Books to audio and e-books—the changing contours of publishing value chain The speedbumps: Bias, boredom, and Big Tech But ACK wasn't without its creaky joints. Historically, their stories were male-heavy (360 male to around 40 female titles). Female heroes often served patriarchal tropes ("devotion to husband", etc.) And caste/class perspectives were skewed, with uneven representation of non-Hindu and non-upper-class voices. The 1990s TV explosion—Cartoon Network, MTV, video games—made page-turning comics feel like preaching to a distracted audience. Monthly sales plummeted from half a million to tens of thousands. The brand stagnated due to a lack of interactivity and a lack of freshness. ACK's painterly panels and static layouts felt like a grandfather trying to dance to rap—respectful but outdated. The comeback kids: Digital, diversity, and design ACK's advantage lies in its heritage credibility, but contemporary competitors bring diversity, digital design, and modern voices. ACK once squashed myths and colonised history with painted panels. Today, it has rebooted itself as a streaming-era brand. ACK has flipped the script—pivoting from vintage vines to viral memes. They launched a Hindi and English app, digitised comics for Kindle and Google, joined e-commerce, and produced animated YouTube content—blurring lines with web shows and interactive formats. They've created original content on modern themes, including gender equality, environmentalism, and science. Modern typography and crisper storytelling, accompanied by uncluttered visuals, support the quick-read attention spans of Gen Z. ACK's animated Suppandi series on Cartoon Network and history shorts on YouTube successfully mediate tradition with new trends. New titles celebrate Rani Abbakka of Ullal (a badass queen who fought colonial invaders) and Savitribai Phule (education pioneer and feminist icon). Voices from Northeast India, tribal communities, and LGBTQ+ creators are breaking in. There are also super-autobiographies, such as those of Kalpana Chawla and Dr. Anandibai Joshi—stories that go beyond kings and gods. ACK's not just dusting the shelf, it's rewriting the roster. The balancing act: Gen Z—I read, I swipe, I share? So, do Gen Z even care? Absolutely—sometimes more than we think! They might not be flipping print pages, but Gen Z are devouring ACK through fast content formats like apps, mobile-friendly e-comics, and video shorts. With diaspora parents and a cultural curiosity, there's a genuine interest in roots-based storytelling that's relatable, inclusive, and fun. ACK is reinterpreting Mughal and Dravidian stories with fresh edits. Gen Z expects learning to be snackable and shareable, and ACK's quizzes, AR experiments, and explainer comics satisfy that itch. ACK is the elderly protagonist doing yoga to stay relevant. But yoga alone doesn't count—it needs hip-hop flair too. If Amar Chitra Katha were a Netflix show, it'd be nostalgic, culturally grand, but like someone forgot to renew Season 4. Its reboot is in progress, but there's still talk of spoilers. Will ACK become Gen Z's go-to source of stories? Possibly—if it pumps more diversity, dynamism, and digital flair. It has the brand trust, but it needs the brand bounce. Ashita Aggarwal is Professor of Marketing and Chairperson, Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and PGDM Business Management (PGDM (BM)), at the S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). Views are personal.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]