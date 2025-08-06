RBI keeps GDP growth forecast unchanged despite Trump tariff storm

At a time when India’s policymakers and export-oriented companies are concerned over future trade and growth with the United States—in the wake of the threat of a further hike in trade tariffs from President Donald Trump—the central bank has kept the GDP growth forecast for FY26 unchanged at 6.5 percent, at the latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

While keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.5 percent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank had already factored in global uncertainties and lowered the growth forecast in previous policy meetings. The RBI had cut interest rates at its previous three policy meetings by 100 basis points. “There are still more uncertainties, and it is difficult at this stage to predict their impact. We will look at incoming data and there is not sufficient data to revise GDP growth at this stage,” the governor told the media on Wednesday. He also said he did “not foresee” the possibility of retaliatory tariff from India against the US.

Malhotra also dismissed concerns of whether inflation would get impacted if imports became expensive in coming months. India’s main import is oil from several countries, including Russia. “If the mix changes, what is its impact on prices, what is the global commodity prices of crude, it will depend on all that. And the other thing it will depend on is how much of its impact, downwards or upwards, is actually taken by the government in the form of excise duties and other tariffs. So, we don’t see any major impact, as of now, because of this on inflation…,” he told the media.

India’s decision to buy oil from Russia has irked President Trump, who has threatened to further increase trade tariff on India in the next 24 hours (August 7). India has called this threat unjustified and unreasonable.

Economists are not too concerned about whether the RBI will react immediately to a further increase in trade tariffs from the US.