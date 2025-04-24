From Nazi salute to tariff dissent, Elon Musk's most memorable moments as Trump's adviser

Fails to sway court election

Money can't buy you everything, Musk discovered, after pouring $25 million into the most expensive court race in US history to try to get a pro-Trump Republican judge elected to Wisconsin's Supreme Court.



Musk paid voters $100 to sign a petition opposing "activist judges" and even handed out $1 million checks to voters, beseeching the public to select the conservative judge.



The court's docket was packed with precedent-setting cases over abortion and reproductive rights, the strength of public sector unions, voting rules and congressional district boundaries.



The US state in April instead chose a liberal judge by a wide margin, dismaying the billionaire -- who had spent roughly $277 million in 2024 in the national race to help get Trump elected.