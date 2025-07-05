Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations

Photo of the day: Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 5, 2025 10:04:09 AM IST
Updated: Jul 6, 2025 10:06:01 AM IST

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, offered prayers to celebrate his 90th birthday at Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama Temple, on July 5, 2025, in Dharamsala, India. The celebration also served as a moment of reflection on the future of Tibetan culture and the preservation of its unique identity. During the event, the Dalai Lama announced plans for selecting his successor—signaling that China will have no role in the process. The search will be conducted by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a religious body of Buddhist monks that forms part of the Dalai Lama's office in India. 

Image: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

Pipelines that run the world
X