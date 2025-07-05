Photo of the day: Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, offered prayers to celebrate his 90th birthday at Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama Temple, on July 5, 2025, in Dharamsala, India. The celebration also served as a moment of reflection on the future of Tibetan culture and the preservation of its unique identity. During the event, the Dalai Lama announced plans for selecting his successor—signaling that China will have no role in the process. The search will be conducted by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a religious body of Buddhist monks that forms part of the Dalai Lama's office in India.

Image: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images