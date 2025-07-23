Rain Watch for July 17-23: Monsoon moderates, kharif rice sowing advances

The monsoon rainfall has moderated in the third week of July, but has still crossed the above-normal average. The area for sowing kharif crops, during this period, has picked up pace while reservoir storage levels have continued to increase.

Cumulatively, all-India rainfall was 6.4 percent above the long period average (LPA) as of July 21, based on India Metrological Department (IMD) data analysis by Barclays. This compares to a surplus of 9.8 percent LPA as on July 13, indicating the pace of monsoon rainfall has continued to slow down.