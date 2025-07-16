Rain Watch July 10-16: Monsoon on track; deficit in south, NE rises

Overall monsoon rain is progressing well in the second week of July. However, there are concerns around the rise of deficit rainfall in southern and northeastern regions of the country; excess showers in some parts of the north have already caused disruptions.

As of July 14, the all-India cumulative rainfall was at 9 percent above the long-period average (LPA), based on India Metrological Department (IMD) data analysis by Barclays. This is a mild slowdown, with all-India cumulative rainfall being 14.6 percent above LPA as of July 7.

