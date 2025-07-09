As rain showers picks up significantly, there has been an improvement in monsoon trends in central and northwestern India. The pace of sowing of kharif crops has also stayed stable, while water storage levels have almost doubled year-on-year.

As of July 7, the all-India cumulative rainfall was at 14.6 percent above the long-period average (LPA), based on India Metrological department (IMD) data analysis by Barclays. Surplus rainfall in the central region (Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat) has increased to 42 percent above LPA, while in the northwest (UP, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan), it has remained sizeable at 37 percent. However, the southern and northeastern regions continue to face deficit rains.