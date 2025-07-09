Labubu dolls: What's the craze all about?

First there was Pokémon Go—an augmented reality game where players had to find fictional creatures in the real world. You could see fans walk into odd corners, jump on trees or travel to remote locations to ‘catch’ Pokémons (short for pocket monsters).

Another monster creature—this time, the Labubu dolls—is back into public imagination. This quirky, elf-like character, originally imagined as a mischievous little monster by Chinese toy giant Pop Mart in 2019, has evolved into a global collectible phenomenon. What started as a niche designer toy has now entered the mainstream, driven by an ever-growing fanbase and powerful celebrity endorsements.

From Rihanna and Dua Lipa to Kim Kardashian and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, a growing list of A-listers have embraced Labubu. In India too, celebrities like Ananya Panday and influencers like Shantanu Dhope and Alicia Kaur spoken about their affinity for it. Across cities like Shanghai, London, and Tokyo, fans are lining up in droves to get their hands on the latest Labubu release. Ever since the craze took off, Pop Mart has seen its profits nearly triple over the past year, driven largely by the global obsession with Labubu.

The name "Labubu" itself carries no literal meaning. It’s a whimsical, made-up word that serves as the moniker for one of the central figures in The Monsters toy series, created by Hong Kong-born illustrator and designer Kasing Lung.





The Labubu universe includes a cast of other beloved characters, such as the tribe’s leader Zimomo, her boyfriend Tycoco, and her friend Mokoko—each of whom has inspired their own sought-after dolls. To casual observers, these figures may look similar, but seasoned collectors know the subtle differences. Labubu’s soaring popularity has boosted the entire lineup, with its companions now enjoying their own cult status and selling out just as quickly.



Brought to life through a blend of fantasy and whimsy, Labubu is instantly recognisable— each figure features a distinctive combination of a soft, plush body and a brightly coloured vinyl head, a combination that gives it a collectible charm. Its trademark features include oversized, expressive eyes, a set of sharply pointed ears, and a mischievous grin that reveals exactly nine tiny teeth, a detail that fans obsessively admire for its quirky precision. With its eerie-cute aesthetic and a personality that dances between playful and spooky, Labubu has captivated a broad audience, from toy collectors and pop culture enthusiasts to high-profile celebrities and everyday fans alike.



Beauty influencer Dhope, who has 65,000 followers on Instagram, owns four Labubus. “The reason I wanted them was the face. I found them so adorable,” says Dhope who invested close to Rs 6,000 to buy three dolls in Bangkok. “They look like they are up to no good. And that's what I like about them,” he adds.





Mumbai resident and publicist Ayushi Salvi is obsessed with Labubus. She found out about the trend on Instagram and, on a holiday in Hong Kong, was amazed to see every other person with a doll hanging from their bags. “That’s what truly sealed it for me,” says the 27-year-old. “I even started asking strangers where they got theirs. Everyone kept saying it was tough to find them in Hong Kong.” On the last day of her trip, she was able to find a store selling the dolls. “People were walking out with bags full like it was some secret treasure trove,” says Salvi, who bought a Labubu for Rs 3,500.





Other than being available at the Pop Mart stores across the world, Labubu dolls are sold via blind-box drops both globally and in India, where resellers such as Hype Fly India, Crep Dog Crew, and other online retailers list standard figures around ₹2,200–₹4,500, while limited editions go up to ₹12,000–₹15,000. Globally, US buyers pay about $15–$30 (₹1,250–₹2,500) for vinyl figures and plush charms, while, in Japan, the doll costs close to ¥1,500–2,500 ($15–25), sometimes even cheaper. Roll‑out success in China has spread worldwide—Pop Mart now operates over 2,000 “roboshops” in 30+ countries. Even where official outlets exist, the overwhelming demand has left many stores sold out. Given the scarcity, resellers in India and abroad mark prices up—some limited Labubus resell for hundreds or even thousands, topping $3,000 on StockX or up to $7,000 on eBay.





Model and actor Alicia Kaur wasn’t aware about the existence of the dolls until she saw one of her friends getting gifted one at a party. “It was love at first sight. The doll was ugly, cute and so fluffy,” says Kaur who now owns it. “My doll's name is Happiness and it has got sparkly eyes and a cheeky smile. This doll was made for me, because it is me in a nutshell,” adds Kaur.

Here's where it gets crazier

But there’s also a demonic side to the hype. There have been multiple posts all over social media in which Labubu owners are ripping their dolls apart, burning them, throwing them away or even returning them. This is because the owners are believed to have experienced unexplained scratch marks on their bodies, feel their dolls are constantly watching them, have seen their dolls’ eyes glow and have been going through bad patches in their personal lives. According to a theory on the internet, these are consequences of the demonic side of Labubu with its origins being linked to Pazuzu, a Mesopotamian demon, depicted with a lion-like face, bird talons, wings and a serpent.





Another crazy aspect is the money it is fetching the owner. The sales of Labubu surged within a year, and Wang Ning, CEO of Pop Mart, is now among one of the top 10 billionaires in China. As per news reports, on May 29, Ning added $1.6 billion (Rs 13,370 crore) to his net worth in just 24 hours.





The dolls have also lent themselves to fakes being sold in the market. Chinese customs officials are said to have seized more than 70,000 fakes in just a week. These fakes are being sold as Lafufu dolls, which have more than nine teeth and come in flashy packaging. They are also gaining traction on the internet, being sold at lower prices.





Has the hype died down?

With the sales figures that the makers are seeing, it is certain the hype has not died down. Whether it will eventually die down remains a question. Kaur thinks the dolls are a cute concept, also because of the blind boxes it comes in and that the craze will continue. But Dhope doesn’t agree. “I think it's just a hype right now. It will blow over. I think the craze began because of the celebrities wearing it on their Birkin bags. Give it a few months and it will go away,” he says.