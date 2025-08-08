GPT-5 explained: Inside OpenAI's most advanced AI model yet

OpenAI has officially launched GPT-5, its most powerful AI model to date, promising a leap in reasoning, reliability, and real-world utility. Released on August 7, it is said to be “the best to date” and is available for everyone, free of cost. OpenAI describes GPT-5 as “a team of PhDs in your pocket”, capable of adapting to user intent in real time and delivering expert-level outputs across domains.

Ahead of GPT-5’s launch, OpenAI secured a landmark $8.3 billion funding round, catapulting its valuation to $300 billion. This raise is part of a broader strategy to bring in $40 billion over the course of 2025, with SoftBank reportedly backing a significant portion of that goal. According to reports, OpenAI’s annual revenue has surged to $13 billion, with projections to reach $20 billion by year-end. ChatGPT’s user base continues to grow rapidly, now serving over 700 million weekly users, including five million paid business users—up from three million just a few months ago.

What sets GPT-5 apart? Forbes India breaks down the key technical upgrades—for businesses, developers, and everyday users:

Unified system

In previous versions of ChatGPT, users often had to manually choose between different models (like GPT-3.5 or GPT-4), or decide whether to use tools like code interpreter, web browsing, or image generation. This could be confusing or inefficient, especially if you weren’t sure which model or tool was best for your task. GPT-5 introduces a unified system that automatically adjusts to the complexity of a user’s query using a real-time router. This eliminates the need to manually choose between models or tools.

