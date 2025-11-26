Explained: How a volcano in Ethiopia disrupted flights in India

Delhi’s already grim air quality took another worrying turn this week as news broke that a massive volcanic ash plume from Ethiopia had drifted across North India. With the city’s air quality index (AQI) hitting 435 (severe) on Tuesday morning, it was feared the volcanic ash would further damage air quality. However, meteorologists stressed that while the phenomenon was unusual, it posed no direct danger at ground level. What suffered was flight operations. Here's what happened.

What’s this volcanic eruption?

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia erupted on Sunday (November 23), sending a huge column of sulphur dioxide-heavy ash nearly 14 km into the atmosphere. The eruption, located in the Afar rift zone, marked its first eruption in almost 12,000 years. While the volcano did not spew molten hot lava, the nearby village of Afdera was blanketed in ash. Authorities later confirmed that residents were evacuated safely.

How does a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia impact India?

Once the plume formed, strong upper-level winds carried it away from the site of the eruption. As it continued to rise and stretch across the region, satellite and meteorological trackers began noting its movement towards the Arabian Peninsula and, subsequently, India.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the plume travelled a long route before entering Indian skies—from Ethiopia towards Yemen and Oman before advancing over the Arabian Sea. By Monday evening, it had reached the Gujarat-Rajasthan belt, and, by midnight, it was positioned over Delhi and other parts of North India. By Tuesday evening, it had begun drifting further eastwards towards China.

