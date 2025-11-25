Urge to kill celebrities (And Dharmendra isn’t here to correct us)

Dharmendra’s death feels different. Not only because we have lost a man who embodied a gentler, unembarrassed masculinity, but also because the nation rehearsed his passing a few weeks too early. While he was fighting for his life in the ICU, people were already posting their obituaries, circulating nostalgia playlists, and drafting heartfelt essays for a tragedy that hadn’t yet happened. It was as if we were impatient with the pace of mortality, eager to skip to the end.

Now that the news is real, we are caught in an odd emotional deficit. The genuine grief feels diluted, pre-spent, used up during the false alarm. Dharmendra is gone, but the country grieved him in advance—and that premature mourning says more about us than about him.

This is the modern pathology: We kill celebrities not out of hatred but out of anticipation. We pre-announce their exits the way previous generations reserved crockery for special occasions. A celebrity enters an ICU, and the internet quietly enters obituary mode. The desire is not to deceive; it is to feel ahead of time.

Dharmendra was never a Morgan Freeman—not a serial victim of internet hoaxes. What happened to him was subtler and more revealing. When news of his deteriorating health spread, people rushed to write tributes “just in case”. It wasn’t misinformation; it was “early grief”, the emotional equivalent of arriving too early at a funeral and standing awkwardly in an empty hall.

