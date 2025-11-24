Until recently, Raj Ramalinga Mantena wasn’t a name many Indians were familiar with. Today, he’s being talked about globally, thanks to a wedding that turned Udaipur into a glittering stage for Hollywood, Bollywood and business royalty.

Mantena, born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, is an Indian-American entrepreneur who built his fortune at the intersection of technology and medicine. After earning a degree in Computer Science from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and a clinical pharmacy qualification from the University of Maryland, he moved to the US in the 1980s.

He founded OncoScripts in the 1990s, one of the first oncology-focused pharmacies in the US. In 1997, he created the International Oncology Network (ION), later acquired by AmerisourceBergen. In the early 2000s, he launched ICORE Healthcare, a pioneer in managing specialty healthcare costs.

Mantena’s current ventures include Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a global generics player with operations across the US, Switzerland and India, and Integra Connect, a health-tech firm specialising in oncology care and value-based solutions. Ingenus focuses on affordable generic drugs, while Integra Connect leverages data analytics to improve cancer care outcomes.

Raj Mantena and his wife Padmaja attend the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 07, 2025; A 2021 file photo of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson III admiring Raj Mantena's watch at a Haute Living celebration event in Miami Beach.

Image: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images; Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

