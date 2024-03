T

he most coveted party in the world was kicked off last night in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Stars from the entertainment, business, technology, and political worlds came together to mark the beginning of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The celebrations will go on until Sunday, March 3.As the guests flew in from around the world, the small airport of Jamnagar saw more than 174 flights—from Boeing and Airbus to Embraer, Globals, Falcons, Gulfstream, Learjet, Legacy, Phenom, Hawkers and more—land and take-off so far. At Reliance Greens, this constellation of stars prepared for a night of merriment, which included great food, a drone show, and a live performance by 'Bad Girl' Rihanna.Here's a look at the luminaries who brought their A-game to the elegant evening.Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and his partner Paula Hurd pose for the cameras with groom-to-be Anant Ambani and beaming father Mukesh Ambani.Mukesh Ambani welcomes Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, at the pre-wedding celebrations.Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, with wife Ghamezeh Alabbar, poses at the venue.Ivanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to former US president Donald Trump, is also attending the celebrations with daughter Arabella Rose and husband Jared Kushner.Praful Patel, NCP (Ajit Pawar group) leader and Member of Parliament-elect, with wife Varsha Patel at the celebrations.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan wore black attires by designer Alexander McQueen to honour the 'Elegant Cocktail' dress code.Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, walks in with wife Natasha Poonawalla who wore a stunning top by Bloni Atelier—by Akshat Bansal who happens to be a Forbes India 30 Under 30 alum —and a metallic skirt by Manish Malhotra.Vikram Salgaocar, nephew of Mukesh Ambani and director of VM Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, with a guest.Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni shine for the night.West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who is also known for belting the earworm 'Champion', poses with his plus one.The Patuadis, Bollywood royals Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose with son Taimur.The OG action stars and successful film producers, Ajay Devgn, with nephew, and Akshay Kumar stayed up past their bed times for the gala event.Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Nita Ambani were elated as the night moved along.The bride, Radhika Merchant, and groom, Anant Ambani, welcome their guests.Proud parents look up at the sky as the drone show tells the love story of Anant and Radhika.One for a happy family portrait......And one for dancing the night away with Rihanna.