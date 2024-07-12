From Baku to South Africa, newer wedding destinations offer thrills and allure

T

Türkiye follows a similar pattern–participating in and hosting international wedding conferences, organising FAM trips for wedding planners and influencers, and launching targeted marketing campaigns. Recently, Istanbul hosted RSVP, a symposium gathering global luxury wedding and event professionals. The 13th edition of the Exotic Wedding Planning Conference in Bodrum followed this. “Our collaborations with Indian wedding planners focus on creating bespoke packages that cater to the unique preferences and requirements of Indian weddings,” says İsmail Bütün, general manager at Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA). “These efforts aim to seamlessly blend Türkiye’s stunning landscapes and luxurious amenities with the rich traditions and celebrations integral to Indian weddings, thereby creating unforgettable moments for couples and their families.”

he Andaman Islands, with their crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, and lush greenery, seemed like the perfect picturesque setting for a three-day Indian wedding for 28-year-olds Saumitra Bhatkhalkar and Sharmin Wade. The island holds a special place in their hearts as it was the first destination they visited as a couple.The goal was to make it an intimate family affair for their 116 guests. “We just wanted to give them the best possible experience,” says Bhatkhalkar, who runs architectural design firm Studio SB in Mumbai with Wade.But providing the best was no easy feat. The entire wedding was a logistical nightmare because the island lacked the infrastructure needed to cater to such a wedding. Almost everything for the wedding, from the chafing dishes to fabrics to the chairs, had to be taken from Mumbai.“We had to ship five containers of 20 feet each from Mumbai to Chennai by road and then from Chennai to Port Blair by sea,” says Bhatkhalkar. “We had to unload the entire material from the containers and put it in wooden boxes, which were loaded on another vessel called a dongee.”He adds: “This dongee took the material from Port Blair to Havelock by sea. Then the material was loaded onto the trucks and finally reached the site.”For their wedding ceremony, Mumbai-based wedding planners Shaadi Squad, who also did Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s pastel, elegant wedding in Tuscany, Italy, dreamed up a mesmerising vision—a beautiful forest location with the blue sea of Radhanagar beach as the backdrop. But it was not to be. Despite obtaining initial permissions, the chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ultimately rejected their request, citing concerns about the blue tag status of Radhanagar beach. Although various officials and local business people supported their cause, the final decision remained unchanged, preventing the ceremony from taking place at the desired location.Despite the hiccups along the way, the couple delivered on their goal when they wed in November 2023 after Shaadi Squad managed to find a similar looking place on the island.With the freedom to move beyond large traditional Indian weddings, couples are looking for experiential settings to reflect their unique stories, spotlighting new and emerging Indian wedding destinations like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.People are attracted to new places because they seek fresh experiences for themselves and their guests. “Destination weddings, set against stunning beach backdrops or within historic cities, offer precisely this allure of distinctiveness and charm,” says Saurabh Malhotra, co-founder, Shaadi Squad, which helped bring the Bhatkhalkar-Wade wedding to fruition in the Andaman Islands.The big fat Indian wedding has been a subject of awe and inspiration, an industry that never sees recession. And the wedding of the year, the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant nuptials, have reset all the definitions of opulence when it comes to Indian weddings.However, Indian weddings vary depending on the region, religion, and economic background. The couple and their families choose where to spend the money. It could be on jewellery, apparel, decorations, entertainment options, food, or exotic locations.“A recent survey by Betterhalf revealed that around 48 percent of urban professionals preferring to have a destination wedding are significantly influenced by the affordable cost associated with them,” says Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Betterhalf. “In addition, 25 percent of urban professionals value location, while 23 percent consider experience as the key factor in choosing a destination wedding.”The demand for a different experience means most big wedding planners in India have their hands full looking out for newer and emerging spots. North East India, Rishikesh, Ranikhet, Ladakh, and Ayodhya in the north; Ranthambhore, Neemrana, and Pushkar in Rajasthan; Puducherry and Hampi in the south; and the blooming lavender fields of Maharashtra, in places like Kaas Plateau and Suryamal, are among the emerging locations.To The Aisle is planning 15 destination weddings this season, with 60 percent in emerging destinations. “Rishikesh didn’t have suitable venues for larger weddings, with most hotels being boutique-style,” says Prerika Puri, creative head and founder, To The Aisle, Mumbai. “However, the opening of the Westin Rishikesh has transformed the city into a prime destination for grand, elegant weddings, offering new possibilities.”“These emerging destinations, both in India and abroad, offer fresh and picturesque backdrops, which appeal to couples looking for a distinct and memorable wedding experience,” says Devanshi Patel, founder, Shreem Events.“This upward trend is driven by several factors, including the desire for personalised and intimate celebrations, also to trend on social media, and to stand out from what others are already doing, in addition to the allure of unique locales, and the convenience of combining the wedding and honeymoon into one seamless experience,” says Patel.According to Patel, social media has exposed people to newer styles and places, like Sri Lanka, and newer areas in Thailand, like Khao Lak, that may resonate with their personality. Sri Lanka, he says, is emerging due to its proximity to India, beautiful landscapes, and luxury hotels like Four Seasons and Shangri-La.Malhotra adds that Marrakech and Spain too are emerging as sought-after wedding destinations. “Morocco, with its vibrant cities and desert landscapes, sets the stage for a dreamy and unforgettable celebration of love while Türkiye's rich tapestry of history and culture too offers a captivating setting for couples seeking an exotic and memorable wedding experience.”Event Casa has pitched Baku in Azerbaijan to a few clients for 2025. “We're recommending Baku to our clients because of its favourable currency rate, ample hotel accommodations, and its emergence as a trending destination. Unlike Dubai and Bahrain, which are becoming common, Baku offers a fresh and exciting alternative,” says Shobhit Jain, director, Event Casa, Mumbai.Anjali Tolani, assistant vice president of Tamarind Global Weddings, agrees. “Malta, Italy, Marrakesh, Croatia, and Azerbaijan are the new destinations for which interest is rising as couples seek more exotic locations that are not yet exposed to their family and friends.”In India too, couples are eschewing the typical wedding locales for more thrilling destinations. “Picture tying the knot amidst the golden sands and majestic forts of Jaisalmer, evoking a sense of timeless romance and grandeur,” says Malhotra. “Then there's Ranthambore, where the rugged landscapes and the thrill of spotting wildlife add an adventurous touch to wedding festivities.”Ayodhya is also expected to become a significant destination due to its cultural, emotional, and spiritual significance related to Ram and Sita. “The inauguration of the Ram Mandir has certainly boosted Ayodhya’s status as an emerging wedding destination. I foresee it becoming even more popular,” says Patel.According to To The Aisle's Puri, Vietnam, North East India, Himachal Pradesh (Manali, Shimla, Kasauli, Dalhousie), and Uttarakhand (Dehradun, Mussoorie) are actively promoting themselves as ideal wedding destinations. “These locations are offering competitive deals and prices on hotels and food for weddings. They are also improving their venues and constructing new spaces to accommodate wedding events.”Parthip Thyagarajan, co-founder and CEO of India’s first wedding portal, WeddingSutra.com, believes the growth of the wedding industry in India will give rise to more wedding venues, and local wedding vendors will flourish. The availability of hotels and infrastructure, logistics, and properties with 100+ rooms are factors that can make a place sought after.“There are places that have played host to weddings that will now be talked about more, like Tirupati and Guruvayur in the South, where new five-star properties are being set up,” says Thyagarajan.Dubai in the United Arab Emirates has always been a favourite of Indian couples as a foreign wedding destination. This emirate offers not only logistical convenience but also the ability to satisfy the most exotic of demands.But there are other favourites such as Doha in Qatar, Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Baku in Azerbaijan, Cappadocia and Istanbul in Turkiye, Oman, Jordan, Ras Al Khaimah in UAE.For their Indian wedding in Doha, Qatar, post-Covid, A New Knot privatised and transformed the entire National Museum of Qatar into a vibrant souk market to create an unforgettable atmosphere for the celebration. “It was the only private event that has happened there,” says Nitya Bagri, co-founder, A New Knot, Mumbai.“The Middle East is a hot spot for Indian couples planning their dream weddings, and it's easy to see why. Picture-perfect locations like Dubai's luxurious resorts and Oman's stunning beachfront venues offer couples a chance to create truly unforgettable memories. Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi also boast top-notch amenities, making wedding planning a breeze. There’s also a rich cultural backdrop to add depth and meaning to the celebrations, with options to incorporate traditional music, cuisine, and customs,” says Malhotra.“Travelling to the Middle East is a cinch, too, thanks to excellent flight connections, ensuring a smooth journey for both couples and their guests. And let's not forget the luxury experiences the region is famous for–from lavish ballroom ceremonies to romantic desert safaris, there's something for every couple seeking a touch of opulence,” he adds.Everybody wants a piece of this shaadi ka laddoo, and tourism boards of various countries are paying special attention to what Indians might bring with their wedding parties to their economies. Recently, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEV) announced an initiative to provide visa support for Indians hosting their weddings in the Emirate as part of Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2023. The aim is to attract 39.3 million visitors by 2030 and increase tourism's contribution to the GDP to AED 90 billion. Iyad Rasbey, vice president, Destination Tourism Development, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), reveals that in 2023, in Ras Al Khaimah the share of destination wedding tourism reached 5 percent. The total wedding revenue contributed 31 percent of all MICE revenue in Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA has witnessed a significant increase of 330 percent in revenue year on year for destination weddings out of India.“India represents a significant market for Ras Al Khaimah. Over the past few years, Indian visitors to Ras Al Khaimah have steadily grown, and India has ranked as one of our top five source markets, with 20 percent year-on-year growth in visitor numbers recorded in 2023,” says Rasbey. “This is rooted in proximity, the diverse experiences that the emirate offers, and the cultural connection woven into the fabric of the country thanks to a large Indian expatriate community constituting roughly 30 percent of the UAE’s population.” The Azerbaijan Tourism Board is also actively promoting the country as a destination for Indian weddings. The board collaborates with Indian wedding planners in several strategic ways to promote Azerbaijan as a destination wedding. “Firstly, we continuously engage with planners through platforms like Wedding Sutra and other online channels to build strong relationships and provide essential information,” says Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board.“Secondly, we partner with the local industry in Azerbaijan to ensure all elements of the wedding are expertly managed, connecting them with trade representatives in India. We do so by hosting familiarisation (FAM) trips for leading wedding planners from India’s largest cities, allowing them to experience first-hand the unique appeal and offerings of Azerbaijan.”India also ranks among the top three focus markets and is one of the largest inbound traveller market for South African Tourism. “Recognising India's pivotal role, South African Tourism has implemented various strategic initiatives to attract Indian travellers. One of the highlights was the successful 20th Annual India Roadshow, which took place across several cities including Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai,” says Gcobani Mancotywa, regional general manager, South African Tourism.“In collaboration with 42 local exhibitors from South Africa, including 14 SMMEs, the roadshow showcased a wide array of offerings, with 40 percent new additions. These roadshows provided a valuable platform for Indian trade partners to assess their inventory, engage with South African businesses, and forge beneficial connections. With participation from over 2,000 Indian trade partners from 40 cities, attendees received an immersive experience of the unique attractions that the Rainbow Nation has to offer.”While the Singapore Tourism Board is trying to attract Indian clientele and give them the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ experience. “Seeking moments beyond the ordinary, Indian couples look for exotic and outbound locations, with destination weddings rising to 21 percent in 2024 compared to 18 percent in 2022,” shares Renjie Wong, area director (India, Middle East and South Asia), Singapore Tourism Board (STB). “We have collaborated with our Singapore stakeholders to curate special offerings which are customisable to cater to each wedding's unique requirements.” For example, last year, Sentosa introduced a wedding promotion in collaboration with Mastercard, offering discounts on wedding packages. To build an emotional connection with Indian travellers, STB collaborated with celebrated couturier Rahul Mishra to create a Singapore-inspired wedding collection inspired by the beauty of the island city. According to Darshan Shroff, partner at Momente Weddings, Bahrain and Qatar are other prominent destinations for Indian weddings. Shroff reveals that they offer free visas, separate immigration queues, and coordinate with airlines, making the process much easier. Qatar Tourism did not entertain our request for interaction.The destination wedding market is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by couples' desire for unique experiences, increased accessibility to diverse destinations, and evolving trends in wedding planning and consumer preferences. According to an analysis by Betterhalf, couples will increasingly prioritise customisation and personalisation in their destination weddings, tailoring every aspect of the celebration to reflect their unique style, preferences, and cultural background. They believe destination wedding venues and vendors prioritising sustainability and eco-friendly practices will be preferred, and technologies such as virtual reality, live streaming, and interactive wedding planning tools will become increasingly common.There is inspiration everywhere, from tech billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond’s Egypt affair to the all-encompassing, months-long celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials. The big fat Indian wedding is only getting bigger and more exotic.