From Baku to South Africa, newer wedding destinations offer thrills and allure

With the freedom to move beyond traditional Indian weddings, couples are looking for experiential settings to reflect their unique stories, putting a spotlight on unique destinations in India and abroad
The Andaman Islands, with their crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, and lush greenery, seemed like the perfect picturesque setting for a three-day Indian wedding for 28-year-olds Saumitra Bhatkhalkar and Sharmin Wade. The island holds a special place in their hearts as it was the first destination they visited as a couple.