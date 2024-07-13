Picasso, Chagall, Dali: Bringing international artists to Indian buyers

AstaGuru's upcoming July auction and private exhibition—including the likes of Dali, Picasso, Warhol, Hirst and Koons—is testament to Indian art buyers warming up to global, iconic artists
[CAPTION]Marc Chagall - Résonances De Vitebsk Pour La Famille (Sounds Of Vitebsk For The Family)Medium - Gouache, tempera, India ink, pastel and graphite on paperYear - 1980
On July 19 and 20, online auction house AstaGuru will be hosting its fourth auction of international artists, with names such as Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons and Amedeo Modigliani going under the virtual hammer. What makes this auction, called ‘International Iconic’, stand apart from earlier ones is the fact that the artworks will be on display for the first time at the AstaGuru auction house in Mumbai prior to the event.