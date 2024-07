Serbia's Novak Djokovic imitates playing the violin with his racquet as he celebrates winning against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their men's singles semi-final tennis match on the twelfth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2024. - Djokovic won the match 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

Image: Henry Nicholls / AFP