The hidden message behind "jump-bidding" in auctions

In some auctions, bidders raise their offer significantly to intimidate competitors, resulting in lower revenue for the seller
Not all auctions are held by a fast-talking man with a gavel.
Some of them are held quietly, online, by bidders who are not individuals but entire companies. And often what is bought and sold are intangible objects — such as online advertisements or stocks, licenses for cell-phone services and electricity tariffs.
In fact, auctions — and understanding how they work — are so important that, in 2020, two auction-theory scholars won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. (Their research helped the Federal Communications Commission in the U.S. create a new way of auctioning off radio frequencies, resulting in billions of dollars in sales.)
