Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference, WWDC, kicks off later today, and anticipation is high with respect to the iPhone maker's AI roadmap, as it is generally considered to lag Android rivals such as Samsung and Google — especially in the era of generative AI. Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Technology Market Research, and Navkendar Singh, associate vice president at IDC India, unpack what they are expecting to see today from Apple's conference