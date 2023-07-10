4 enchanting castles for a fairytale wedding

W

1. Bled Castle, Slovenia

2. Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, Istanbul, Turkey

3. Ashford Castle, Ireland

4. Luttrellstown Castle, Dublin, Ireland

eddings set in a majestic castle in a picturesque land can create a mood that is unique and otherworldly for both the couple and their guests. The beauty of castles grants couples a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a high-drama environment that transcends reality, from its opulent halls, ornate chandeliers, well-manicured gardens and picturesque landscapes. Here are some of the most breath-taking castles ideal for a fairytale wedding.Bled Castle in Slovenia, which dates back to 1011, sits atop a cliff overlooking Lake Bled. It is one of Slovenia's oldest castles, widely known for its stunning views and breathtaking location. The combination of its venue and natural surroundings make it one of the best destinations for grand, elegant, and medieval-like weddings. This wedding venue can accommodate around 100 guests.Turkey's Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul dates back to the 17th century and is believed to be the only Ottoman Imperial Palace situated on the beautiful Bosphorus Strait. This property offers an ideal setting for couples seeking an elegant venue. There are various venues within the property for wedding ceremonies and receptions. Apart from its rich history and stunning location, the luxury hotel offers many amenities.The Ashford Castle in Ireland is an 800-year-old castle steeped in rich history. Elegant rooms and suites that feature antique furniture and elegant fabrics are part of this magnificent 350-acre estate. Couples have the option to hire the entire estate so the wedding party can enjoy the whole estate without intrusion. Falconry, equestrian, golf, river cruising, and fishing are some activities guests can enjoy. Weddings here come in all sizes, from intimate to large and opulent.The Luttrellstown Castle is a 15th-century estate ideal for a fairytale wedding, whether your celebrations include a party of 20 or 180. The castle has undergone various renovations and expansions over the centuries, resulting in its current grand appearance. The 567 acres of private parkland include a golf course and an alpine lodge-style clubhouse.