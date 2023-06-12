5 most expensive islands to visit in 2023

A

n island holiday may be the ultimate luxury getaway. It is ideal for those looking for secluded spots with jaw-dropping landscapes away from the crowds. Some islands, spread across the globe, offer amazing views, world-class services, and privacy that are once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Here are some of the most expensive islands on the planet, according to Travel Triangle.There is no doubt the Maldives is among the top choices for summer getaways. It has some of the world's spectacular island beaches. Among them is Cocoa Island, which is one of the most expensive islands to visit. For approximately Rs48,670 a night, guests can enjoy its beautiful sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Scuba diving and marine life exploration are some of the activities guests can expect to enjoy on the island. The best time to visit Cocoa Island is between June and August.Fregate Island in Seychelles is known for its luxury villas with infinity pools that have amazing views of the Indian Ocean. The island has around 17 luxury villas peppered around and seven beaches. An experience on this island can cost around Rs2,22,055 to Rs3,23,475 a day. Guests can enjoy various water sports activities, like deep-sea diving, canoeing, windsurfing, and snorkelling. You can also enjoy cycling and hiking to better explore the beauty of the island. April, May, October and November are ideal times to make a trip to the island.Gorgeous water views, a private villa, and a host of holiday activities by the sea are what make Mustique Island in the West Indies an ideal private island vacation destination. It is known for its white sandy beaches, like Macaroni Beach and Endeavour Bay Beach. Guests on the island can enjoy horse riding, scuba diving, tennis, and spa treatments to get the most out of their experience. A stay on this island can cost around Rs1,716,340. The best month to visit is in December.Fiji’s Laucala Island has everything one would expect from a luxury private island getaway—palm-lined beaches and coral reefs with clear lagoons. The island’s resorts offer spectacular views of the surroundings. Being one of the most desired luxury private islands, a stay on it costs around Rs4,023,180. October is one of the best months to visit.Calivigny Island, Grenada, has panoramic views of the Atlantic and Caribbean oceans. The island is all about luxury living and can accommodate around 50 guests. It costs around Rs1,315,940 for a two-bedroom cottage on the island and approximately Rs6,233,400 for both mansions and three cottages. Guests can enjoy a dip in the freshwater swimming pool, go water skiing, sailing or play tennis. The best time to visit the island is between September and October.