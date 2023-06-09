Top 5 luxury hotels in the world in 2023, according to TripAdvisor

F

1. Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, India

2. Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Bolifushi Island, Maldives

3. Hotel Colline de France, Gramado, Brazil

4. Shangri-La The Shard, London, United Kingdom

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, China

inding the best of the best establishments can be a tricky business, but TripAdvisor recently revealed the winners of its 2023 Travellers' Choice Best Hotel Awards. Almost 12 months of data from real travellers covering over 1.5 million hotels was reviewed and analysed by the online travel agency to uncover the best hotels for a luxurious holiday. Here are the top five best hotels across the globe, according to TripAdvisor.Looking for a grand getaway? It doesn't get any grander than Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace, which was built in 1835. It used to be the residence of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his wife Maharani Gayatri Devi. The restored grand space features 75 luxury rooms and suites. Guests can enjoy the palace in all its glory, from its hand-carved marble ‘jalis’ or latticework, sandstone balustrades to its elaborate Mughal Gardens. Apart from its rich royal heritage, there are a number of fine-dining restaurants. Guests can choose from the multi-cuisine options at the Rajput Room, explore Mediterranean delights at the lounge bar or enjoy a feast in the former palace ballroom, which was built in the 18th century in a French style that features huge crystal chandeliers.The Ozen Reserve is a luxury resort that features 90 furnished rooms. Guests wanting a summer getaway can enjoy its private and outdoor pools, cabanas, and sun loungers. What’s more, the private island resort is surrounded by natural reefs and amazing blue waters. The resort’s dining experiences include Indian cuisine, Middle Eastern dishes, and gourmet seafood.Hotel Colline de France is a thoughtfully designed hotel, which draws inspiration from the culture of one of the most romantic countries in the world and exudes French elegance. Guests can get a taste of the European country in Brazil, which is designed for visitors to experience luxury like the royals. Its 34 suites have intricately painted details and crafted furniture. The hotel also offers a wellness centre that offers a range of treatments to enhance relaxation.Shangri-La The Shard is an architectural marvel as it soars 125 metres above London, starting at level 34 of the 310-metre building. The sleek and modern hotel occupies 18 floors of The Shard, Western Europe’s tallest building. The hotel offers a connection with vibrant London as guests can explore amazing food destinations and the city’s famous landmarks, like the Tower of London and Big Ben.The Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong is the highest hotel in the world. All of its rooms and suites offer spectacular views of Hong Kong's skyline and harbour views. Six dining venues in the hotel offer diners a Michelin-star experience. It also houses an indoor pool, fitness centre, and outdoor Jacuzzi. Its ballroom is one of the largest in the city, approximately 870sqm.