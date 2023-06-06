6 stunning vacation destinations of the uber rich

Image credit: ShutterstockE
njoying a luxurious lifestyle includes holidaying in destinations with spectacular landscapes and high-quality service. The elite gain access to exclusive experiences and unique offerings that for most people can only be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Here are some iconic destinations that have been playgrounds of the rich.
1. Lake Como, Italy
Lake Como in Italy
's Lombardy region is one of the dreamiest destinations on the planet. This glitzy and glamorous spot has been visited by the elite, from aristocrats to celebrities. It is a great summer getaway between April and October. This destination features elegant neoclassical villas and resort villages set against the Alpine foothills. Shopping in upmarket boutiques, dining at Michelin-star restaurants, and private boat tours are some of the experiences many enjoy.
2. Côte D’Azur, France
Côte d'Azur, also known as the French Riviera, is a top holiday region in the south of France
. It is known for its old-school glamour, gorgeous weather, wine, and food that is rich in history. This iconic destination is known for its stylish seaside resorts, long beaches, and yacht lifestyle.
3. Hvar, CroatiaCroatia
's Hvar is becoming a major luxury travel destination. Once a sleepy fishing village, the island is getting noticed for its renowned beach clubs, lavender fields, crystal clear waters and super yachts and mooring along the harbour. The secluded getaway is the perfect summer refuge away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world.
4. Ibiza, Spain
Ibiza, Spain
is a holiday destination for the glamourous party crowd and celebrities from the worlds of fashion, sport, cinema, and music. It is home to some stunning beaches, including the famous Las Salinas Beach, which features iconic beach bars and exclusive restaurants. Apart from a breath-taking landscape, holiday goers in Ibiza enjoy high-end leisure activities, from driving around in their dream cars to discovering the region on a private boat.
5. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
When it comes to Bora Bora
, its landscape is the main attraction, from its sandy beaches to its crystal-clear lagoons. It is one of the ultimate beach vacation hot spots. Many of the major resorts located here offer spectacular views of the central island's imposing Mount Otemanu. Snorkelling tours, beach picnics, scuba diving, and jet skiing are almost a must-do when in Bora Bora.
6. St Moritz, Switzerland
St Moritz, Switzerland
is a picturesque winter destination, with backdrops of forests covered in snow. Situated in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubünden, this holiday playground has attracted affluents and royalty for over 100 years. While skiing is a major part of that attraction, there is more to the town. Its many luxury hotels, gourmet and historic restaurants, exclusive activities, and world-class service entice the affluent.
