The Indian pharma industry can become a significant value creator: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw





Over the last four decades, biotechnology in India has gone from being a nascent sector to a sunrise industry. This ‘Bio Revolution’ has had significant impact on the economy and our lives, from health and agriculture to consumer goods, and energy and materials.



An entrepreneurial culture led Biocon to identify opportunities in biotechnology, which was still in its nascency as an industry in the 70s.



Biocon in its first avatar was an export-driven enzymes company. It forayed into biopharmaceuticals in the late 90s by leveraging capabilities in fermentation technologies derived from its experience in manufacturing enzymes. The transformation was aligned to the global imperative of driving greater health equity through a diversified and differentiated portfolio of biopharmaceuticals.





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

(This story appears in the 16 June, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)