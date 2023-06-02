Polycab India's vision is to surpass Rs 200 billion in sales by FY26: Inder Jaisinghani





The success story of India’s manufacturing sector is unfolding with remarkable momentum, positioning the country as a leading global production hub. With the increasing emphasis on the ‘China Plus One’ strategy and evolving dynamics in the global economic environment, India has emerged as an attractive destination for companies seeking to diversify their supply chains and mitigate risks associated with over-reliance on China. India’s strong infrastructure, skilled labour force, and supportive government policies further enhance its appeal as a preferred investment destination.





The Growth Story

(This story appears in the 16 June, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)