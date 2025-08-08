Modi's China Visit: Could it reset links amid Trump's tariff war?

India's relationship with China has one of the most complicated dynamics in the world, and the recent tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump has added another layer to it. That is why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit to Beijing later this month holds even more significance from the political, economic, and diplomatic lenses.

According to reports, preparations are underway to schedule PM Modi's visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It is being speculated that during his visit to the neighbouring country for the first time in seven years, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Summit. The last time the two leaders met was in October 2024 when the BRICS Summit was held in Kazan, Russia.

The Indo-China relationship has been strained since the clash in Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region in June 2020—the deadliest skirmish between the armed forces of both countries since the 1962 war. But the meeting on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Russia in October 2024 set the stage for disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Here is how the relationship has played out since Galwan.

June 2020: Indian government bans 59 Chinese mobile and desktop applications.

August 2020: The Ministry of External Affairs adds extra scrutiny and asks for The Ministry of External Affairs adds extra scrutiny and asks for prior security clearance for visas for Chinese businesspersons, academics, industry experts, and advocacy groups.

October 2020: India signs the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement with the US to improve information sharing and further defence cooperation to counter China.

January 2021: A 'minor face-off' along the LAC in Sikkim.

December 2022: Another skirmish breaks out along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, where Beijing said the Indian army obstructed a routine patrol, while New Delhi said Chinese soldiers were encroaching upon Indian territory.

August 2023: On the margins of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Modi and Jinping meet and agree to de-escalate the tensions at the border. They ' On the margins of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Modi and Jinping meet and agree to de-escalate the tensions at the border. They ' underline that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship.'

June 2024: S Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Kazakhstan and discusses efforts to resolve the border issue.

October 2024: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says India and China have had a breakthrough and have agreed to patrolling arrangements in border areas along the LAC. "We reached Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says India and China have had a breakthrough and have agreed to patrolling arrangements in border areas along the LAC. "We reached an agreement on patrolling, and we have gone back to the 2020 position. With that, we can say the disengagement with China has been completed. Details will come out in due course," S Jaishankar said at the time.

October 2024: Modi and Jinping once again meet in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, and reiterate the need to resolve differences. "The two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity," MEA said in a Modi and Jinping once again meet in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, and reiterate the need to resolve differences. "The two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity," MEA said in a statement.

April 2025: New Delhi announces resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Ministry of External Affairs said, "Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by the Ministry of External Affairs is set to take place from June to August 2025." The negotiations for the yatra picked up pace after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited China in January.

June 2025: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. Singh India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. Singh called for “bridging the trust deficit created after the 2020 Border standoff, by taking action on the ground.” India's stance was clear: Dialogue is welcome, but disengagement must precede normalisation. As the first batch of 50 pilgrims began the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on June 13, both countries agreed to expedite resuming direct flights between the two nations.

July 2025: India resumes tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

Cooperation and Competition

The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of India–China diplomatic ties, and both governments look keen to leverage it to nudge the relationship back on track. But the task is easier said than done. India's diplomatic, trade, and security relations with China are a delicate structure. There is cooperation but also competition. For long, India has been perceived as a counterweight to China, hence the red carpet welcome into forums like the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and G20. China, on the other hand, has pushed in with its Belt and Road Initiative to make strategic and economic alliances.