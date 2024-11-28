Head off the beaten track to discover China's rural destinations in 2025

For the fourth time, UN Tourism has compiled a list of the world's best villages to visit, with the aim of promoting sustainable and responsible travel. The aim is to steer travelers towards lesser-known regions capable of maintaining their authentic character. And in this field, China leads the way.

Good news for the planet, and for travelers, who might be wondering how to balance their wanderlust with environmental concerns -- there are still some lesser-known tourist spots in countries such as Spain, where over-tourism is a major concern. Ainsa and Mura are two villages selected by UN Tourism as places to visit in 2025 for their ability to maintain their authentic character and escape the effects of mass tourism. Other hotspots can be found on the fringes of Europe, in Egypt, for example. Although the country sees heavy tourist flows, travelers can still find authentic experiences on a road trip through Abu Ghosoun and Gharb Suhayl.

For the past four years, the international organization has been singling out rural communities around the world in the hope of encouraging travelers to spread out more widely, by directing people to less popular destinations. And this can be a win-win situation for the villages involved. "By leveraging their unique assets, these communities can foster economic growth, promote local traditions, and enhance the quality of life for their residents. We celebrate the villages that have embraced tourism as a pathway to empowerment and community well-being, demonstrating that sustainable practices can lead to a brighter future for all," says UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

To date, 254 villages are part of this global network of rural destinations, seeking to convince travelers to look beyond the most popular spots. This latest edition has a strong Chinese presence, with no fewer than seven destinations in the country. These include Azheke, located in the heart of the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, not to mention the village of Shibadong, in Hunan province. Latin America is another direction to take, with villages highlighted in Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, Guatemala, Argentina, Peru and Chile.