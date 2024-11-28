Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Head off the beaten track to discover China's rural destinations in 2025

For the past four years, UN Tourism has been singling out rural communities around the world in the hope of encouraging travellers to spread out more widely, by directing people to less popular destinations

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Nov 28, 2024 04:02:55 PM IST
Updated: Nov 28, 2024 04:08:00 PM IST

Famous water village Zhouzhuang in Jiangsu ,China. The houses by the river are built several hundred years ago with a typical architectural style of the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Image: ShutterstockFamous water village Zhouzhuang in Jiangsu ,China. The houses by the river are built several hundred years ago with a typical architectural style of the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Image: Shutterstock

For the fourth time, UN Tourism has compiled a list of the world's best villages to visit, with the aim of promoting sustainable and responsible travel. The aim is to steer travelers towards lesser-known regions capable of maintaining their authentic character. And in this field, China leads the way.

Good news for the planet, and for travelers, who might be wondering how to balance their wanderlust with environmental concerns -- there are still some lesser-known tourist spots in countries such as Spain, where over-tourism is a major concern. Ainsa and Mura are two villages selected by UN Tourism as places to visit in 2025 for their ability to maintain their authentic character and escape the effects of mass tourism. Other hotspots can be found on the fringes of Europe, in Egypt, for example. Although the country sees heavy tourist flows, travelers can still find authentic experiences on a road trip through Abu Ghosoun and Gharb Suhayl.

For the past four years, the international organization has been singling out rural communities around the world in the hope of encouraging travelers to spread out more widely, by directing people to less popular destinations. And this can be a win-win situation for the villages involved. "By leveraging their unique assets, these communities can foster economic growth, promote local traditions, and enhance the quality of life for their residents. We celebrate the villages that have embraced tourism as a pathway to empowerment and community well-being, demonstrating that sustainable practices can lead to a brighter future for all," says UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

To date, 254 villages are part of this global network of rural destinations, seeking to convince travelers to look beyond the most popular spots. This latest edition has a strong Chinese presence, with no fewer than seven destinations in the country. These include Azheke, located in the heart of the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, not to mention the village of Shibadong, in Hunan province. Latin America is another direction to take, with villages highlighted in Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, Guatemala, Argentina, Peru and Chile.

UN Tourism's 55 best tourism villages to visit in 2025: 

  1. Abo Noghta Castles & Historic Tabab, Saudi Arabia
  2. Abu Ghosoun, Egypt
  3. Aínsa, Spain
  4. Amagi, Japan
  5. Anogeia, Greece
  6. Azheke, China
  7. Bo Suak, Thailand
  8. Capulálpam de Méndez, Mexico
  9. Caviahue-Copahue, Argentina
  10. Cuatro Ciénegas de Carranza, Mexico
  11. El Tambo, Ecuador
  12. El Valle de Antón, Panama
  13. Esfahak, Islamic Republic of Iran
  14. Gaiman, Argentina
  15. Gharb Suhayl, Egypt
  16. Grand Baie, Mauritius
  17. Guanyang, China
  18. Huancaya, Peru
  19. Jardín, Colombia
  20. Jatiluwih, Indonesia
  21. Kalopanagiotis, Cyprus
  22. Leymebamba, Peru
  23. Mindo, Ecuador
  24. Mura, Spain
  25. Nishikawa, Japan
  26. Óbidos, Portugal
  27. Ormana, Türkiye
  28. Palizada, Mexico
  29. Pissouri, Cyprus
  30. Portobelo, Panama
  31. Pueblo de Maras, Peru
  32. Quinua, Peru
  33. Ralco, Chile
  34. Roches Noires, Mauritius
  35. Romoos, Switzerland
  36. Ruboni, Uganda
  37. San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
  38. San Juan del Obispo, Guatemala
  39. San Rafael de la Laguna, Ecuador
  40. Santa Cruz da Graciosa, Portugal
  41. Shibadong, China
  42. Sibayo, Peru
  43. Splügen, Switzerland
  44. St. Johann in Tirol, Austria
  45. Taoping, China
  46. Tra Que Vegetable Village, Viet Nam
  47. Trevelin, Argentina
  48. Uaxactún, Guatemala
  49. Urych, Ukraine
  50. Villa Tulumba, Argentina
  51. Vorokhta, Ukraine
  52. Wukirsari, Indonesia
  53. Xiaogang, China
  54. Xitou, China
  55. Yandunjiao, China

