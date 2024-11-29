Advancing advocacy for responsible innovation with generative AI

In recent times, the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has unlocked new opportunities for businesses to deliver personalized experiences at scale. Generative AI (GenAI) is at the forefront of this transformation, offering unprecedented creativity and customization capabilities that allow companies to connect with consumers in a more tailored and relevant way. However, as companies push the boundaries of what’s possible with GenAI, a key challenge arises: How can this technology be developed and deployed responsibly to ensure that ethical considerations are at the core?

AI-driven Personalization

In the digital age, consumers expect experiences that cater to their individual preferences. Whether it’s a personalized marketing campaign, a customized product recommendation, or uniquely designed digital content, personalization has become the gold standard for consumer engagement. Demand for content is expected to increase fivefold over the next two years, further emphasizing the need for scalable solutions that can keep up with this rapid growth. However, meeting these high expectations at scale requires brands to generate massive amounts of personalized content, quickly and efficiently. This is where GenAI becomes a game-changer.

For instance, Adobe’s Firefly, a generative AI model integrated into flagship products like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere, empowers users—whether they are creative professionals or not—to produce visually compelling content powered by AI. Since its beta launch in March 2023, Firefly has generated over 13 billion images, with more than 6 billion created in the last six months alone. This rapid growth highlights the swift adoption of AI-driven creativity and the vast potential for further expansion in the industry.

Demand from content will increase 5x over the next 2 years