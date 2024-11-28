Yellowstone Club, exclusive retreat hideout for world's rich and famous

Five years ago, tech entrepreneur and Shark Tank co-host Robert Herjavec fell in love with the Yellowstone Club. Located about an hour’s drive south of Bozeman, Montana, and some 80 km north of Yellowstone National Park, the club owns a private mountain with more skiable hectares than Killington, Stowe or any other resort on the East Coast. “Amazing place for families and kids,” Herjavec raves, noting that his 6-year-old twins already ski better than his wife, Kym. The couple, who met on Dancing with the Stars, first bought a condo at the club, which is adjacent to the Big Sky ski resort, in 2019 before deciding to build their own place. They spent three years and $28 million (including furnishings) on a 1,254-square-meter, eight-bedroom dream house that features cathedral views of the Rockies. “We have lots of homes. This is our favourite,” Herjavec says.

He is not alone. Herjavec is one of 885 members of the ultraswank Yellowstone Club: 6,070 mountainous hectares of world-class skiing, golfing, fly fishing and horseback riding. There is a movie theatre for kids, a concert venue that has hosted acts including Sting, Norah Jones and James Taylor, and even “sugar shacks” stocked with all sorts of free stuff like candy bars, snacks and hot soups sprinkled across the mountain and greens. The club’s mountain has 21 chairlifts, one gondola, over 1,170 skiable hectares—and no lift lines. North Carolina real estate billionaire Roy Carroll, who has a house on the same road as Herjavec, says it’s not unusual to be the only person on a run.

“They hit the sweet spot for a multigenerational destination...for people aged 8 to 80,” says Carroll, 61, who built a $37 million (assessed value) home there with room for future grandchildren. “I built a house we wouldn’t outgrow for 50 years.”

Perhaps the club’s biggest draw is exclusivity. Applicants need gold-plated references and must submit to a detailed background check. Membership is capped at 914 to prevent over­crowding. Admission requires buying land, a home or a condo. Even the least expensive undeveloped plot will set you back $10 million. Condos start at just under $7 million but average $15.5 million; homes cost $20 million or more. Then there’s a $500,000 refundable deposit and annual dues of $78,000, which cover unlimited skiing and golfing for your immediate family (including parents and grandchildren, but not adult siblings) plus 140 guest days a year.

Almost as difficult as getting in is figuring out who else belongs. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are members, as is Mark Zuckerberg. Ditto Tom Brady. Many try to keep their slice of paradise private by owning via LLCs. One knowledgeable local estimates the club has between 50 and 80 billionaire members. After combing Montana public records for more than 300 club properties and digging through other sources, we found 19 billionaires and two children of billionaires, including previously unreported names such as hedge fund tycoons Bill Ackman and Felix Baker, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Slack founder Stewart Butterfield, Waffle House chairman Joe Rogers Jr and Blackstone chairman Steve Schwarzman’s son Teddy, a movie producer. Melinda French Gates got a Yellowstone house in her divorce settlement. We also found dozens of centimillionaires, including former Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, venture capitalist Chris Sacca and Burton snowboards owner Donna Carpenter. “You see [famous members] frequently,” says Henry Helgeson, who joined in 2018 after he sold his payments company Cayan to TSYS, another payments firm, for $1 billion. “A lot of those people have trouble just being anonymous and walking out of the house without people bothering them. It’s a place where they can feel comfortable doing that.” The club was the brainchild of former billionaire and timber entrepreneur Tim Blixseth, who bought 56,655 hectares near Yellowstone National Park in 1991 and swapped it for the land for the Yellowstone Club. It opened in 1999, but Blixseth borrowed $375 million against it, then spent about $200 million to buy yachts and fancy homes for a high-end time-share venture that never took off. The club had to file for bankruptcy in 2008. Boston-based real estate investment firm CrossHarbor Capital—alongside about 40 indi­vidual Yellowstone Club members—bought it out of bankruptcy in 2009 for $115 million. CrossHarbor managing partner Sam Byrne says they’ve put more than $1 billion into it over the past 15 years, and plan to keep spending more. Why not? Those early backers have already earned 4.5 times their invested capital. Says Byrne, “What we offer is not replicated anywhere.”