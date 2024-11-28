Scarlett House is my passion project: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is all set to launch her first restaurant Scarlett House in Mumbai’s Bandra on December 3 with restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, her son Arhaan, and his childhood friend Malaya Nagpal. Set in a 90-year-old bungalow in Bandra, Scarlett House is a restaurant concept that aims to blend old-world charm with modern-day dining experiences.

The restaurant includes a wine & cheese room, a sushi bar, and a hydration bar that transforms into an exclusive cocktail lounge by night. It is also a platform for indigenous small manufacturers to showcase wellness products, offering customers a curated selection of healthy, locally-sourced ingredients. The menu at Scarlett House is partly inspired by Malaika’s kitchen and is partly curated by Chef Beena Noronha, who is also the head chef at Udeshi’s other restaurants in the city like GIGI.

In conversation with Forbes India, Malaika Arora talks about the new venture, what makes it stand out, her perspective on celebrity-backed restaurants, and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. What inspired you to venture into the restaurant business with Scarlett House? How did the concept come to life?

Anybody who knows me, knows my affinity for food and wellness. These things are all part of my ethos, of my existence. And so, I think it was a very natural transition, because I've dabbled in yoga studios, and then I did the whole cloud kitchen setup with Nude Bowls. But, this was something which was always very dear to me. It was actually Arhaan who had met Dhaval, and they had a very informal chat, and he was so excited. He told me all about it and suggested this was something that was totally up my street and that Dhaval would really like to meet me and see whether we can actually do something. I met Dhaval sometime last November, and here we are a year later, almost ready to open.

Q. The restaurant is set in a 90-year-old bungalow in Bandra. What made you decide this location?

We started scouting for locations, and we saw this place, where I think our heart was set as soon as we saw it. We're all entrenched in Bandra culture, and this place just lent that natural, organic vibe that we had in our mind. And we were very clear what we wanted to do. I wanted to create a space where one could come and feel easy and comfortable without having to think about calories or anything like that. Parts of the menu are literally inspired from my kitchen, things that I like. There’s a whole curated menu too, of course, but we were very clear that we wanted to do a cafe, but not the quintessential cafes that you see around without a story or vibe.

Q. What kind of experience do you want to offer your customers? Is there any particular cuisine or dining style that inspired the concept of the restaurant?

There's a lot of food that's from my kitchen. I am all about aesthetics. I mean, even if I cook, I am also very particular about how I set up my table, how I present the food, the kind of music playing etc. I'm very particular about these things. I wanted that. I wanted a space where one could come, enjoy and just feel like home away from home. And yet, you find your corner where nobody's going to bother you. You just enjoy your space and be lost in that space, literally.

The food is a mix, right from breakfast to mid meals, lunch, and also curated for a lot of people who don't know what to eat pre- or post-workout. We're catering to that also, all the way up to your supper. Whether it's a warm bowl of khichdi that I love, all the way to healthy rolls, to a lovely, healthy bowl of chia pudding, to a nice tofu roll. We're not limiting it only to pizzas and burgers. There's sandwiches, there's sushi, so there's a little bit of everything.

Q. What’s the story behind choosing the name?

We just wanted something essentially feminine. And the red colour of the bungalow just lent itself to us deciding on this name. We brainstormed and all of us just fell in love with the name Scarlett. There’s something mysterious, something captivating about the name.

Q. Can you talk to us about the partners and investors in the venture and what is your shared vision?

We were really fortunate to have F&B investor Amit Verma on board. He funded the entire project. Of course, we have the expertise of Dhaval, who already is in the F&B space and has the understanding of cafes and restaurants with two great restaurants in the city. For me, it was very important to have somebody with that sound understanding, and of course, then we had a very sound investment in the whole thing.

In terms of vision, it is not a standalone one-off thing. This is our first venture that we will be opening, which is our flagship. But eventually, right after this, we were looking at at least five to six branches in the city in the coming year. And, eventually, we’d be moving to the metros.

Q. How do you ensure Scarlett House maintains its uniqueness and appeal in such a competitive dining scene?

The idea of this restaurant is not just to be a restaurant but also a retail store where local producers can display and sell their products. We will also be using the same local produce to make the dishes in the restaurant as well. A lot of our local produce, local artisans and local vendors get a little shafted sometimes. I felt it was a very good idea to just promote local, be vocal for local. Besides that, we also have a hydration bar where one can enjoy water infused with vitamins, minerals, and other healthy ingredients for specific uses, for your skin, your hair, etc. These are things which I am very passionate about and those I incorporate in my life on a daily basis.

In terms of using local vendors over here, I thought it was very important because a lot of the produce is what we're going to be using. Sometimes, when you come to a cafe, you like something, but you're not sure where to get it from. So, I thought let's just have a retail room as well where you pick things up. We have millet pasta, millet noodles, many types of cheese made by local producers, our ghee, nut butters. And eventually, of course, we will want to expand and be available at local stores as well.

I’ve always observed how one goes to someplace and says, “Oh, the coffee is fantastic.” “The avo toast is amazing, or the chia bowl is really good.” What we think will make Scarlett House stand out is that we will make sure that all of that is under one roof.

Q. There are a growing number of celebrity-backed restaurants. What’s your perspective on this trend, and how do you differentiate Scarlett House from others in the market?

I think, for a lot of people, it's an investment, so to speak. It's very lucrative, but, at the same time, highly competitive. Not everybody in the game has been able to take those numbers to the next level, or make a business out of it. It can also be very tricky. Coming to a celebrity name being attached to it, I think everybody has their own reasons for doing it. Some want to do it just purely as a name attached to it, some as a business venture, some as a passion project. I would like to say, for me, it's a passion project.

Q. Finally, what’s the one thing you hope people take away from their dining experience at Scarlett House?

Just love and warmth, and a little something from my kitchen. When you leave from here, I want you to leave with a smile on your face, love in your heart, and a full belly.