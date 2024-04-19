What makes legacy brands stay relevant despite changing tastes

At a recent private dinner hosted by an ambassador of another country, there is a rather large naan-like bread served as an accompaniment to the mezze. The naan of course is a cousin of the pita, popular around the Mediterranean and served with olives, dips and grills. But this naan-pita crossover brings a smile on the faces of all the Indian guests, including yours truly, when it is revealed that it is inspired by the giant naan Bukhara served at what is arguably India’s best-known restaurant. Bukhara, at ITC Maurya, has just turned 45 years old, and the diplomat had apparently visited the restaurant recently, coming back impressed so much by the signature bread that they instructed the cook at home to try a little experiment of their own!