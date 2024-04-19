Sugar high: Higher level of sugar in Nestle's baby products in India compared to developed nations

Nestle is back to being in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. While it was the Maggi ban in 2015 and the boycott in the US for discouraging breastfeeding in 1977, this time around, the consumer goods company is being panned by a recent report published by Public Eye. As per the report, Nestle’s leading baby-food brands, promoted in low- and middle-income countries as healthy and key to supporting young children’s development, contain high levels of added sugar. Whereas, in Switzerland, where Nestlé is headquartered, such products are sold with no added sugar.