Jash Shah combined his love for ice cream and clean eating to set up Get-A-Whey

Image: Mexy Xavier

Stylists: Juilee Borse And Nidhi Agrawal; Wardrobe: Shirt - The Maroon Suit, Blazer - Jayesh Shah





Jash Shah, 26

Co-founder, Get-A-Whey



It’s probably true that some of the greatest inventions happen in a kitchen. Case in point: Get-A-Whey ice cream. When Jash Shah, 26, and his sister, Pashmi, 30, wanted to satiate their sugar craving with a healthy alternative post a workout, their mother, Jimmy, 52, whipped up some protein ice cream, sowing the startup seed in their heads.



In 2018, the trio launched Get-A-Whey ice cream, an “outrageously healthy yet tasty” dessert, says Jash. Each scoop, he adds, is high in protein with 10 grams of protein per serving of 75 grams to 80 grams. It doesn’t contain any added sugar and is made with real ingredients, he claims. He continues they use Erythritol, an organic sweetener with zero calories and sugars, usually found in melons and grapes. “I love working out and having protein. We are a family that believes in clean eating, but I also love ice cream. You’ll never find my refrigerator without it,” says Jash, co-founder.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)