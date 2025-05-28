More trips, bigger budgets, and a taste for experiences: How Indians are travelling

Experience and entertainment-led holidays are gaining centrestage, reflecting India's shift from sightseeing to slow and immersive vacations, says a Thomas Cook and SOTC report
With rising disposable incomes, and the growing aspirational value of travel, Indians are planning to spend more, travel more, and seek deeper, experience-led holidays in 2025, says the fourth edition of the India Holiday Report by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, released today.
The report, based on inputs from 2,500 respondents across digital platforms, highlights that 85 percent of them are planning to increase the number of holidays from an average of two per year to four to six trips annually, and the duration by an additional five to 10 days. Travellers are also allocating more budgets to accommodate experiences and shopping, with 84 percent ready to boost budgets by up to 50 percent.
The factors driving the growth and inclination to travel include social media and OTT platforms (60 percent), easier visa access (44 percent), and enhanced air connectivity (43 percent). Although 90 percent of respondents prefer to travel with family, there's a notable rise in new traveller subsets such as ‘frolleagues’ (colleagues who are also friends), solo women or mother-daughter duos, and empty nesters, reflecting diverse companion preferences across demographics.
"The Indian traveller story is no longer just about destinations—it's a reflection of evolving lifestyles and rising aspirations. The findings signal the emergence of a bold, experience-first traveller mindset," says Rajeev Kale, president and country head—holidays, MICE, visa, at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.
Experiential travel tops the chart, with 75 percent seeking experience-first holidays such as polar or icebreaker cruises, wildlife safaris, gastronomy and vineyard trails, or stargazing camps.
Phenomenon-based holidays—Northern Lights in Norway, Cherry Blossoms in Japan, or White Nights in Russia—are also gaining ground with 45 percent of respondents. Around 22 percent are also seeking entertainment-driven travel experiences, such as attending global music concerts, sporting events, and festivals. Close to 36 percent of respondents are opting for premium experiences like luxury cruise holidays in Scandinavia or the Mediterranean, dining on a private island in Australia, and staying in chalets, heritage properties, and others.
While international destinations such as Morocco, Iceland, and Greenland are emerging on the radar, Central Asia’s Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan are also seeing growing interest for short-haul trips due to easy access and affordability. However, European destinations such as Switzerland, France, and Austria continue to top the list (50 percent), followed by Southeast Asian favourites such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman.
Domestically, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand remain top favourites, while eastern cities and island escapes are also gaining momentum.
Bookings reflect a ‘phygital’ (physical plus digital) approach—68 percent book online, but 59 percent still prefer human assistance either through agencies or calls. The report also reveals that 35 percent of the respondents use artificial intelligence for research, bookings, and planning the itinerary. Additionally, it highlights that 35 percent prefer partially guided tours, while 33 percent want fully guided tours and 32 percent prefer to self-plan their holidays.