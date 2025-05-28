More trips, bigger budgets, and a taste for experiences: How Indians are travelling

With rising disposable incomes, and the growing aspirational value of travel, Indians are planning to spend more, travel more, and seek deeper, experience-led holidays in 2025, says the fourth edition of the India Holiday Report by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, released today.

The report, based on inputs from 2,500 respondents across digital platforms, highlights that 85 percent of them are planning to increase the number of holidays from an average of two per year to four to six trips annually, and the duration by an additional five to 10 days. Travellers are also allocating more budgets to accommodate experiences and shopping, with 84 percent ready to boost budgets by up to 50 percent.

The factors driving the growth and inclination to travel include social media and OTT platforms (60 percent), easier visa access (44 percent), and enhanced air connectivity (43 percent). Although 90 percent of respondents prefer to travel with family, there's a notable rise in new traveller subsets such as ‘frolleagues’ (colleagues who are also friends), solo women or mother-daughter duos, and empty nesters, reflecting diverse companion preferences across demographics.

"The Indian traveller story is no longer just about destinations—it's a reflection of evolving lifestyles and rising aspirations. The findings signal the emergence of a bold, experience-first traveller mindset," says Rajeev Kale, president and country head—holidays, MICE, visa, at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Also read: Operation Boycott