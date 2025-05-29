List of top ethanol stocks in India by market cap

India’s ethanol industry is growing rapidly, and perhaps for a good reason. With the government pushing towards cleaner fuel alternatives and achieving sustainability goals, ethanol has evolved into more than a byproduct of the sugar industry's fermentation process. It’s now a legitimate asset in the country’s energy plan.

Ethanol is considered a renewable fuel or a biofuel and is usually blended with petrol and diesel. Government initiatives, such as the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, have transformed this sector into a hotspot for investment.

In a press release report, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that it aims to increase ethanol blending in petrol from nearly 18 percent in Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024-25 to above 20 percent in ESY 2025-26. With strong government support, improved infrastructure, and rising demand for sustainability, the ethanol industry is capturing investors’ attention.

In this post, we’ll discuss the top ethanol stocks in India and provide insights into the ethanol production process and its applications.

List of the top ethanol stocks in India

Here’s a list of top ethanol stocks based on their market cap, sourced from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 29, 2025.