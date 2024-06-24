List of top semiconductor stocks in India

Are you curious about semiconductor stocks in India? Let's learn about stocks, materials, growth, and how the government is stepping in to amp it up
|Company
|Market Cap (in Rs)
|HCL Technologies
|3,90,767.77
|Bharat Electronics
|2,27,041.73
|Vedanta
|1,72,700.96
|Dixon Technologies
|69,487.39
|Tata Elxsi
|45,573.90
|Moschip Technologies
|5,624.38
|MIC Electronics Ltd
|1,498.53
|ASM Technologies
|1,401.27
|RIR Power Electronics Ltd
|1,337.18
|Solex Energy Ltd
|1,216.00
|SPEL Semiconductor Limited
|815.36
|Surana Telecom and Power Ltd
|327.32