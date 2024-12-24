India's quest for semiconductor self-reliance gets wings in 2024. Here's what to expect in 2025

As the US and China compete to produce the world's most advanced chips, India has made a promising start by initiating construction of its semiconductor fabrication and packaging units. While India has taken the first steps, it needs to establish itself among the advanced players. Experts point out that as globalisation faces increasing pressures, geopolitics will play a crucial role in shaping trade and technology flows, making it essential for India to navigate these complexities effectively.

In 2024, several proposals were approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with Gujarat attracting the most facilities. Tata Electronics is setting up a semiconductor fab facility in Dholera, investing Rs 91,526 crore to manufacture 28 nm chips. The company is also establishing an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Assam, with an outlay of Rs 27,120 crore. Other investments include CG Power's OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat (Rs 7,584 crore) and Kaynes Technology's OSAT facility in the same area (Rs 3,307 crore). All five semiconductor units will receive subsidies from central and state governments.

The Gujarat government launched the 'Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-2027,' providing significant support to the sector. This policy complements the central government's financial assistance with an additional 40 percent subsidy for capital expenditure. Uttar Pradesh has also introduced the 'Uttar Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2024' to foster a conducive environment for the industry.

According to Manish Gurwani, mission director of Gujarat State Electronics Mission, Micron's mini pioneer site is already operational, and construction on its greenfield project is expected to become operational by mid-2026. Meanwhile, Tata Electronics' project is expected to be completed by Q2 2027, and CG Semis' project by mid-2027. Kaynes Semicon's project construction work is expected to commence soon.

“The Gujarat government is proactively engaging with numerous suppliers and ecosystem partners associated with Tata Electronics, Micron, CG Semicon, and Kaynes Semicon to encourage the establishment of their units or offices within the state. In addition, efforts are ongoing to integrate local companies and international semiconductor firms into these supply chains,” Gurwani tells Forbes India.