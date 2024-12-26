12th Global Safety Summit concluded on 23 Dec 2024; nominations open for International Safety award 2025, London

World Safety Forum (WSF): Pioneering Excellence in ESG

Since 2009, the World Safety Forum (WSF) has become the leading global platform for advancing ESG excellence. With 88,000+ individual and 2,000+ industrial members, WSF fosters growth in Environment Health Safety (EHS), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Sustainability. WSF offers globally recognized ESG certifications and qualifications, supports a dynamic community of professionals and organizations, and organizes the prestigious Global Safety Summit. This annual event honors innovation, leadership, and excellence in ESG practices.

International Awards & ESG Conference successfully held at the UK Parliament House of Lords London on 13 September 2024 with the following speakers and award winners.