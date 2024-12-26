12th Global Safety Summit concluded on 23 Dec 2024; nominations open for International Safety award 2025, London

International Conference & Safety Awards, CSR Awards, EHS Awards, Green Awards, ESG Excellence Award Winners list 2024. International Safety Awards 2024-2025, open for applications, businesses of all sizes, types and sectors around the world are invited to apply
World Safety Forum (WSF): Pioneering Excellence in ESG
Since 2009, the World Safety Forum (WSF) has become the leading global platform for advancing ESG excellence. With 88,000+ individual and 2,000+ industrial members, WSF fosters growth in Environment Health Safety (EHS), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Sustainability. WSF offers globally recognized ESG certifications and qualifications, supports a dynamic community of professionals and organizations, and organizes the prestigious Global Safety Summit. This annual event honors innovation, leadership, and excellence in ESG practices.
International Awards & ESG Conference successfully held at the UK Parliament House of Lords London on 13 September 2024 with the following speakers and award winners.
Mr. Richard Linton, Ms. EloÃ¯se Charreyron Customer Success Manager, AiDash, Mr. Jose Antonio Hopkins (ACA), CEO Simplify Climate & Ms. Bindi Jacob, Lead ESG, Simplify Climate, Ms. Annabel Nelson, Strategic Advisor - Sustainability and ESG, Co-Labs, Mr. Regan Chester Callender, ESG & Sustainability Specialist, Mr. Diego Antunes Campos, Head of Sustainability & Global EHS Compliance Manager of British American Tobacco, Mr. Julien Armandet, Head of Sustainability - Africa at Sika, Mr Stephen Doughlas Tucker, Health & Safety Director Beam Suntory Global, Mr. Tim Dee-McCullough FCCA FRSA, Sustainability & ESG Technical Director, MHA, & Baker Tilly Ireland, Ms. Jessica E. Cranswick, EY HSE & Social Sustainability Partner , Ms. Rachel Sheila Kan, Managing Director, Circular Earth LTD, Mr. Bryan Oknyansky, Head of Sustainability, Studio Moren, Dr. Miray Zaki, PE & VC Investor
Global Sustainability Leader Award winners Mr. Jupally Ramu Rao, Executive vice Chairman, My Home Constructions Private Limited, Mr. Jubran Al Breiki, CEO, Etihad Airport Services, Mr. Puneet Jaggi, Managing Director, Param Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd and Mr. Harssha Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC
International Safety Award for Excellent Safety Turnaround (Aviation Sector) - Etihad Airport Services
International Safety Award (Construction Sector) My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd
International Environment Social Governance Award (BPO / ITES Sector) - EXL Service (UK) Limited
International Safety Award (Renewable Energy Sector) - Param Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd
International Safety and Sustainability Award (Food & Beverages Sector) - Beam Global Spirits & Wine (I) Pvt. Ltd
International Safety Award (Oil and Gas Sector)- Eastern Offshore Asset and HPHT Asset, Oil and Gas Natural Gas Corporation India
International OHS Award 2024 (Oil and Gas Sector) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
International Safety Award (Food & Beverages Industry-Medium Enterprises)-Mondelez Scoresby Australia
International Safety Award (Steel Sector)- Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC
Mr. Dantuluri Bhaskara Venkata Satyanarayana Raju- Corporate Head HSE, My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd-Global Construction Safety Leader Award
Mr. Siyad Pottayil Mohammed-Head of Environment, Health, Safety & Quality, Etihad Airport Services -Global Safety Innovation Strategist Award
Mr. Subramanian Viswanathan -Director Manufacturing, Beam Global Spirits & Wine (I) Pvt. Ltd-Global Operations Leader Award
Ms. Jessica E. Cranswick-HSE & Social Sustainability Partner, EY Global -Corporate Health & Safety Leader Award
Mr. Diego Antunes Campos-Head of Sustainability & Global EHS Compliance Manager of British American Tobacco-Global EHS Compliance Leader Award
Mr. Julien Armandet Head of Sustainability - Africa at Sika - Global Energy Sustainability Leader
12th Global Safety Summit concluded on 23 December 2024, at the Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi with Speakers Prof. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor & Dr Dilip Kumar Bandyopadhyay Chief Advisor FPO Mentor AIES, Amity University, Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, Professor & Director GD Goenka University, Mr. Ashu Kalra, Mr. Sanjeev Raina Executive Director and Head at Corporate HSSE Dept. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), MD FIROZ ALAM Head HSEâ€“ North Region, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Lt. Cdr. Mahendra Kakde (Retd.), Founder of Clide Analyser, Mr. Arvind Kumar Roy, Asst. General Manager (HSE) Afcons Infrastructure Limited, and Mr. Ajoy Palit Assistant Vice President at Aditya Aluminium.
National Large Enterprise Winners:
Safety Award (Thermal Power Plant Sector) Jindal Power Ltd, OP JINDAL SUPER THERMAL POWER PLANT, TAMNAR (CG)
Excellence in Climate Action Award 2024 - Amity Institute of Environmental Sciences, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh
OHS Award (Steel Sector) - JSW Steel Limited, Dolvi Works
EHS Award (Pharmaceuticals Sector) - Biocon Limited
OHS Award (Real Estate Sector) - The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL)
OHS Award (Pharmaceuticals Sector) - Annora Pharma Pvt Ltd.
HSE Award (Electrical Consumer Durables Sector) Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
(Construction Sector) HSE Award - Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Agra Underground Metro Rail Project, OHS Award - Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Kanpur Metro UG Project KNPCC-06 & EHS Award - Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, NCRTC RRTS Project Package-8 Meerut Underground Project Line
Safest Workplace Award (Oil and Gas EPC & Logistics Sector) - Indian Oil Adani Venture Limited
Safest Workplace Award (STP Construction Sector)- Vishvaraj Environment Pvt Ltd, V Valley STP Project Bangalore
HSE Award (Pharmaceutical Sector)-Hetero Labs Ltd
Sustainability Award (Electrical Consumer Durables Sector)-Panasonic Electric Works India
Safety Award (Steel & Power Sector)- GODAWARI POWER AND ISPAT LIMITED
EHS Award (Large Enterprises - Waste Management Sector)-Luthra Group LLP
Safety Award (Agricultural Machinery & Equipment Manufacturing Sector) - CNH Industrial India Private Limited
Safety Award (FMCG Sector) -Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Deliver Vertical- Product Supply Organization
OHS Award (Electrical Consumer Durables Sector) - Padget Electronics Private limited, Subsidiary of Dixon
Safety Award (Manufacturing Sector) Aditya Aluminium, A Unit of Hindalco Industries Limited
National Safety Award (Real Estate Sector) Godrej Properties Ltd Projects- Godrej Woods (Sec-43,Noida), Godrej Vestamark LLP (South Estate Okhla), Godrej Urban Retreat (Maharashtra), Godrej Splendour Phase-1, Godrej Skygreens, Godrej Se7en-Orchard, Godrej Retreat Prakriti- Kolkata, Godrej Parkridge, Godrej Palm Retreat, Godrej Nest & Nurture, Sec 150 Noida, Godrej Nature Plus (Godrej Highview LLP), Godrej Hill Side 3, Godrej Green Vistas, Godrej Emerald Waters, Maharashtra, Godrej City (Caroa Properties LLP) Panvel, Godrej Carmichael, Godrej Ascend , Thane, Godrej Ananda, Universal Metro Project LLP, Godrej Residency Private Limited & Godrej Avenue 11
Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Petrochemical Sector) Gujarat- ONGC Petro additions Limited, A subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
National Awards won by Godrej Fund Management Projects Godrej GCR, Gurugram, Godrej Two, Mumbai, Godrej Centre & Godrej KP, Pune, Godrej BKC
National Safety Award (Medium Enterprises - Road Transportation Sector) - Indian Highway Concessions Trust, Maple Highways received by Anup Vikal â€“ CEO
(Small Enterprises- Logistics Sector- OHS Award -Pristine Value Logistics Pvt Ltd and EHS Award - SICAL Multimodal & Rail Transport Ltd
Outstanding EHS & Sustainability Leader Award - Mr. Amarnath Paluru - Senior Director & Cluster Head â€“EHS & Sustainability, Biocon Limited Visakhapatnam Region
Next Global Safety Summit International Awards and ESG Conference will be held on 18 July 2025 at UK Parliament House of Lords London and 13th Global Safety Summit will be held on 20 December 2025 in New Delhi
Linkdin:Â https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-safety-summit/Â
Email: awards@globalsafetysummit.comÂ
Website:Â www.globalsafetysummit.comÂ
The pages slugged â€˜Brand Connectâ€™ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.