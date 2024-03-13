India's semiconductor dream gets a push as PM lays foundation for three manufacturing facilities

On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually initiated ground-breaking ceremonies for three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore. During his address, PM Modi admitted to having missed the bus all these years, but now there’s no room to waste time and catch up with other countries on semiconductor manufacturing.
He laid the foundation for the semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat, and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam, and Sanand, Gujarat.