Pernod Ricard's first luxury Indian single malt goes global with a launch in Dubai

The longitudinal line passing through India at 77° East, symbolising the country's position on the world map, is the inspiration behind Pernod Ricard India’s latest offering in the luxury Indian single malt whiskey space. Crafted in small batches at a distillery in Dindori, Nashik, Longitude 77 combines locally sourced ingredients with Pernod Ricard's expertise, and is processed through double maturation in American bourbon barrels and wine casks. The resulting flavour balances caramel, vanilla, and subtle peat smoke in a full-bodied profile.