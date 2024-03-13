Pernod Ricard's first luxury Indian single malt goes global with a launch in Dubai

T

he longitudinal line passing through India at 77° East, symbolising the country's position on the world map, is the inspiration behind Pernod Ricard India’s latest offering in the luxury Indian single malt whiskey space. Crafted in small batches at a distillery in Dindori, Nashik, Longitude 77 combines locally sourced ingredients with Pernod Ricard's expertise, and is processed through double maturation in American bourbon barrels and wine casks. The resulting flavour balances caramel, vanilla, and subtle peat smoke in a full-bodied profile.“Every aspect of its development, from the selection of ingredients to the meticulous distillation process, has been aimed at creating a luxurious single malt that offers a taste of contemporary India. After a successful launch in India in December 2023, we were thrilled to bring Longitude 77 and our take of an India reimagined to the international stage with the brand’s launch in Dubai,” says Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India. Pernod Ricard India completed 30 years recently, which it marked with the launch of Longitude 77 in India.With a growing number of consumers seeking to experiment with novel products, manufacturers and premium brands worldwide, the Pernod Ricard team felt that now was the right time to launch their whiskey overseas. “It is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian single malts across borders,” adds Mohindra. The reason for choosing Dubai for the international launch is the country’s dynamic and vibrant market with a growing demand for premium spirits. Additionally, the team thinks that Dubai's status as a global travel and trade hub provides an excellent platform to showcase the brand to an international audience, aligning with their vision to establish Longitude 77 as a global player in the luxury whiskey segment.Pernod Ricard, the company known globally for its long-honed expertise in crafting quality whiskies, say Longitude 77 fits well in a destination such as Dubai, where luxury, cultural heritage and a forward-thinking approach come together to offer extraordinary experiences. “Since Dubai is home to a rich Indian diaspora and a diverse expat audience, we believe they would relate to the brand’s narrative of a proud Indian provenance and our mission to put Indian single malts on the global map of high-quality spirits,” says Mohindra.The launch event in Dubai saw fashion designers, chefs, Bollywood personalities and international artistes, including designers Varun Bahl and Shantanu & Nikhil, chef Prateek Sadhu, cricketer Zaheer Khan, actors Sagarika Ghatge and Kubbra Sait, and model Deana Uppal—,who Mohindra says, represent the contemporary spirit of India.With a plan to produce the liquor in small batches, the brand aims to continue to operate at the top end of the pricing pyramid. “With its premium positioning and superior quality, Longitude 77 aims to carve out a niche while catering to discerning whiskey enthusiasts seeking authentic Indian luxury experiences,” Mohindra says.For now, Pernod Ricard India aims to establish Longitude 77 in India and the UAE, post which it wants to make the brand available across all relevant markets, like the US, UK, and Singapore, among others, boasting of an affluent Indian diaspora, who are “not only connoisseurs of luxury whiskies, but also have immense pride in Indian craftsmanship”.