Kingfisher is India's favourite Indian beer; Bacardi, its favourite rum, and Jägermeister, its favourite liqueur

30BestBarsIndia has released the first edition of a survey report, 'What India is Drinking 2023' that ranks the alcohol and non-alcohol brand preferences of Indians across 125 top bars spread over a dozen major metros in the country

Samidha Jain
By Samidha Jain, Forbes India Staff
Published: Sep 15, 2023 12:29:21 PM IST
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 12:52:28 PM IST
Kingfisher is India's favourite Indian beer; Bacardi, its favourite rum, and Jägermeister, its favourite liqueurAlcohol consumption in India is projected to reach 5.91 billion litres in 2023 and is expected to increase to 6.21 billion litres in 2024, as per Statista. Image: Shutterstock

Indians have been sipping and crafting alcohol beverages for years. Even the art of crafting alcohol on an industrial scale in India boasts a pedigree of over two centuries. In 1805, the British established India’s very first modern distillery in Kanpur, churning out rum for their troops. By the early 20th century, there were 14 distilleries across the nation, and by the time India attained independence, this number increased to a staggering 40. Over the past two decades, the production, imports, and consumption of alcohol in India have skyrocketed. Today, this spirited industry is estimated to be worth $50 billion annually. According to a Statista report, alcohol consumption in India is projected to reach 5.91 billion litres in 2023 and is expected to increase to 6.21 billion litres in 2024. 

Related stories

30BestBarsIndia, a platform that ranks bars, has released a report that identifies the top 10 consumer brand choices across nearly two dozen different categories, including Vodka, Single Malt, Gin, Wine, Beer, Rum, Aperitifs, Mixers, and more. This comprehensive report is based on a survey conducted among 125 leading bars in the country and involved bar owners, head bartenders and bar and beverage managers of bars that have been in operation for at least six months.
 
In addition to revealing the top-rated brands, the report also explores the most popular cocktails for various types of spirits which highlights how Indian bartenders are continually innovating to create memorable drinking experiences. The report also provides specific insights at the city level, offering information about alcohol consumption patterns in major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and the state of Goa.
 
Radhakrishnan Nair, co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia, commented in the press release, “The bar industry has experienced significant growth in major cities across the country in recent years. This growth has been mirrored by an expansion in consumer choices, both in terms of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage categories, as well as the number of brands within each category. The aim of this survey is to gain insights into how consumers are responding to these changes.”

 Also read: The right mix at the right place

The brands that secured the top rankings in the survey include Bombay Sapphire in the Gin category, Woodburns in Premium Indian Whisky, Johnnie Walker in Blended Scotch/Malt, Jameson in International Whisky, Paul John in Indian Single Malts, Glenfiddich in International Single Malts, Grey Goose in Vodka, Bacardi in Rum, Jose Cuervo in Agave, Greater Than in Indian Craft/Native Spirits, Hennessy in Cognac & Brandy, Campari in Amaro/Aperitif, Jägermeister in Liqueurs, Kingfisher in Indian Beer, Corona in International Beer, Sula in Indian Still Wine, Jacob’s Creek in International Still Wine, Moet & Chandon in Sparkling Wine, Schweppes in Mixers, and Himalayan in Water.

Here are the top brands across various alcohol categories:

Premium Indian Whisky

  1. Woodburns
  2. Royal Challenge
  3. Blender’s Pride
  4. Signature
  5. Royal Ranthambore
  6. Antiquity Blue
  7. Oaksmith
  8. Royal Stag
  9. Roulette
  10. 1848

Blended Scotch

  1. Johnnie Walker
  2. Chivas Regal
  3. Monkey Shoulder
  4. Ballantine’s
  5. Dewars
  6. Teacher’s
  7. Black & White
  8. 100 Pipers
  9. Black Dog
  10. J&B Rare

Indian Single Malts

  1. Paul John
  2. Amrut
  3. Indri
  4. Rampur
  5. Godawan
  6. Kamet
  7. GianChand

International Single Malts

  1. Glenfiddich
  2. The Glenlivet
  3. Talisker
  4. Glenmorangie
  5. Laphroaig
  6. The Singleton
  7. Yamazaki
  8. ● Bowmore
    ● The Balvenie
  9. Lagavulin
  10. Macallan

International Whisky (Non-Scotch)

  1. Jameson
  2. Jack Daniels
  3. Jim Beam
  4. Hibiki
  5. Toki
  6. Yamazaki
  7. Maker’s Mark
  8. Wild Turkey
  9. Buffalo Trace
  10. ● Woodford Reserve
    ● Teeling

Indian Craft Spirits

  1. Greater Than
  2. Stranger & Sons
  3. Hapusa
  4. Old Monk
  5. Paul John
  6. Jaisalmer
  7. Short Story
  8. Amrut
  9. Indri
  10. Pistola

Indian Beer

  1. Kingfisher
  2. Bira
  3. People’s Lager
  4. British Empire
  5. Sterren
  6. Toit
  7. Simba
  8. Great State Aleworks
  9. Caldera
  10. Susegado

International Beer

  1. Corona
  2. Hoegaarden
  3. Budweiser
  4. Peroni
  5. Heineken
  6. Erdinger
  7. Amstel
  8. Guinness
  9. Chang
  10. Coopers

Indian Wine

  1. Sula
  2. Fratelli
  3. Grover Zampa
  4. Big Banyan
  5. York
  6. ● Reveilo
    ● Vallonne
    ● Virgin Hills
  7. Four Seasons
  8. KRSMA

International Wine

  1. Jacob’s Creek
  2. Two Oceans
  3. Le Grand
  4. Campo Viejo
  5. Baron Philippe de Rothschild
  6. Black Tower
  7. ● Cosecha
    ● Hardys
  8. ● Sensi
    ●Trapiche
    ● Yellow Tail
  9. AG 47
  10. ● Antares
    ● Brancott Estate
    ● Bush Ballard
    ● Golden Sparrow
    ● Luz Maria
    ● Saint Clair
    ● Vina Temprana

Liqueurs

  1. Jägermeister
  2. Bailey’s
  3. Kahlua
  4. Cointreau
  5. Sambuca
  6. Orange Duck
  7. ● Grand Marnier
    ● Quaffine
  8. ● Cafe Vivir
    ● Amarula
    ● Limoncello
    ● St Elder
    ● Zambuca
    ● X Rated
  9. Midori

Vodka

  1. Grey Goose
  2. Absolut
  3. Smirnoff
  4. Ketel One
  5. Belvedere
  6. Ciroc
  7. Short Story
  8. Beluga
  9. Stolichnaya
  10. Tito’s

Gin

  1. Bombay Sapphire
  2. Greater Than
  3. Tanqueray
  4. Hendrick’s
  5. Roku
  6. Stranger & Sons
  7. Monkey 47
  8. Beefeater
  9. Gordon’s
  10. Hapusa

Rum

  1. Bacardi
  2. Old Monk
  3. Captain Morgan
  4. Short Story
  5. Flor de Cana
  6. Plantation
  7. Kraken
  8. Havana Club
  9. Diplomatico
  10. Maka Zai

Agave

  1. Jose Cuervo
  2. Patron
  3. Camino
  4. 1800
  5. Don Angel
  6. Codigo
  7. Pistola
  8. Corralejo
  9. DesmondJi
  10. Don Julio

Sparkling Wine

  1. Moet & Chandon
  2. Martini Prosecco
  3. Chandon
  4. Sula
  5. Fratelli
  6. Cinzano Prosecco
  7. ● Dom Perignon
    ● Jacob’s Creek
  8. G H Mumm
  9. Zonin Prosecco
  10. Villa Sandi Prosecco

Cognac & Brandy

  1. Hennessy
  2. Martell
  3. Remy Martin
  4. ● St Remy
    ● Morpheus
  5. Honeybee
  6. Mansion House
  7. Bisquit
  8. ● Barsol Quebranta Pisco
    ● British Empire
  9. Napoleon
  10. Armagnac Castarède

Amaro/Aperitif

  1. Campari
  2. Aperol
  3. Martini Vermouth
  4. Amaro Montenegro
  5. ● Jägermeister
    ● Fernet-Branca
  6. Cinzano Vermouth
  7. ● Absente
    ● Amaro Ramazzotti
  8. ● Averna
    ● Select
  9. ● Cynar
    ● Otto Athens Vermouth
    ● Ricard

Mixers

  1. Schweppes
  2. Svami
  3. Coca Cola
  4. Sepoy & Co.
  5. Red Bull
  6. Jade Forest
  7. Real
  8. Franklin & Sons
  9. Vaum
  10. Fever Tree

Water

  1. Himalayan
  2. Veen
  3. Perrier
  4. Kinley
  5. Evocus
  6. Bisleri
  7. Vedica
  8. Kelzai
  9. Blue Pine
  10. SVVA

