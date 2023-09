Kingfisher is India's favourite Indian beer; Bacardi, its favourite rum, and Jägermeister, its favourite liqueur

I

Premium Indian Whisky

Woodburns Royal Challenge Blender’s Pride Signature Royal Ranthambore Antiquity Blue Oaksmith Royal Stag Roulette 1848

Blended Scotch

Johnnie Walker Chivas Regal Monkey Shoulder Ballantine’s Dewars Teacher’s Black & White 100 Pipers Black Dog J&B Rare

Indian Single Malts

Paul John Amrut Indri Rampur Godawan Kamet GianChand

International Single Malts

Glenfiddich The Glenlivet Talisker Glenmorangie Laphroaig The Singleton Yamazaki ● Bowmore

● The Balvenie Lagavulin Macallan

International Whisky (Non-Scotch)

Jameson Jack Daniels Jim Beam Hibiki Toki Yamazaki Maker’s Mark Wild Turkey Buffalo Trace ● Woodford Reserve

● Teeling

Indian Craft Spirits

Greater Than Stranger & Sons Hapusa Old Monk Paul John Jaisalmer Short Story Amrut Indri Pistola

Indian Beer

Kingfisher Bira People’s Lager British Empire Sterren Toit Simba Great State Aleworks Caldera Susegado

International Beer

Corona Hoegaarden Budweiser Peroni Heineken Erdinger Amstel Guinness Chang Coopers

Indian Wine

Sula Fratelli Grover Zampa Big Banyan York ● Reveilo

● Vallonne

● Virgin Hills Four Seasons KRSMA

International Wine

Jacob’s Creek Two Oceans Le Grand Campo Viejo Baron Philippe de Rothschild Black Tower ● Cosecha

● Hardys ● Sensi

●Trapiche

● Yellow Tail AG 47 ● Antares

● Brancott Estate

● Bush Ballard

● Golden Sparrow

● Luz Maria

● Saint Clair

● Vina Temprana

Liqueurs

Jägermeister Bailey’s Kahlua Cointreau Sambuca Orange Duck ● Grand Marnier

● Quaffine ● Cafe Vivir

● Amarula

● Limoncello

● St Elder

● Zambuca

● X Rated Midori

Vodka

Grey Goose Absolut Smirnoff Ketel One Belvedere Ciroc Short Story Beluga Stolichnaya Tito’s

Gin

Bombay Sapphire Greater Than Tanqueray Hendrick’s Roku Stranger & Sons Monkey 47 Beefeater Gordon’s Hapusa

Rum

Bacardi Old Monk Captain Morgan Short Story Flor de Cana Plantation Kraken Havana Club Diplomatico Maka Zai

Agave

Jose Cuervo Patron Camino 1800 Don Angel Codigo Pistola Corralejo DesmondJi Don Julio

Sparkling Wine

Moet & Chandon Martini Prosecco Chandon Sula Fratelli Cinzano Prosecco ● Dom Perignon

● Jacob’s Creek G H Mumm Zonin Prosecco Villa Sandi Prosecco

Cognac & Brandy

Hennessy Martell Remy Martin ● St Remy

● Morpheus Honeybee Mansion House Bisquit ● Barsol Quebranta Pisco

● British Empire Napoleon Armagnac Castarède

Amaro/Aperitif

Campari Aperol Martini Vermouth Amaro Montenegro ● Jägermeister

● Fernet-Branca Cinzano Vermouth ● Absente

● Amaro Ramazzotti ● Averna

● Select ● Cynar

● Otto Athens Vermouth

● Ricard

Mixers

Schweppes Svami Coca Cola Sepoy & Co. Red Bull Jade Forest Real Franklin & Sons Vaum Fever Tree

Water

Himalayan Veen Perrier Kinley Evocus Bisleri Vedica Kelzai Blue Pine SVVA

ndians have been sipping and crafting alcohol beverages for years. Even the art of crafting alcohol on an industrial scale in India boasts a pedigree of over two centuries. In 1805, the British established India’s very first modern distillery in Kanpur, churning out rum for their troops. By the early 20th century, there were 14 distilleries across the nation, and by the time India attained independence, this number increased to a staggering 40. Over the past two decades, the production, imports, and consumption of alcohol in India have skyrocketed. Today, this spirited industry is estimated to be worth $50 billion annually. According to a Statista report, alcohol consumption in India is projected to reach 5.91 billion litres in 2023 and is expected to increase to 6.21 billion litres in 2024. 30BestBarsIndia , a platform that ranks bars, has released a report that identifies the top 10 consumer brand choices across nearly two dozen different categories, including Vodka, Single Malt, Gin, Wine, Beer, Rum, Aperitifs, Mixers, and more. This comprehensive report is based on a survey conducted among 125 leading bars in the country and involved bar owners, head bartenders and bar and beverage managers of bars that have been in operation for at least six months.In addition to revealing the top-rated brands, the report also explores the most popular cocktails for various types of spirits which highlights how Indian bartenders are continually innovating to create memorable drinking experiences. The report also provides specific insights at the city level, offering information about alcohol consumption patterns in major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and the state of Goa.Radhakrishnan Nair, co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia, commented in the press release, “The bar industry has experienced significant growth in major cities across the country in recent years. This growth has been mirrored by an expansion in consumer choices, both in terms of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage categories, as well as the number of brands within each category. The aim of this survey is to gain insights into how consumers are responding to these changes.”The brands that secured the top rankings in the survey include Bombay Sapphire in the Gin category, Woodburns in Premium Indian Whisky, Johnnie Walker in Blended Scotch/Malt, Jameson in International Whisky, Paul John in Indian Single Malts, Glenfiddich in International Single Malts, Grey Goose in Vodka, Bacardi in Rum, Jose Cuervo in Agave, Greater Than in Indian Craft/Native Spirits, Hennessy in Cognac & Brandy, Campari in Amaro/Aperitif, Jägermeister in Liqueurs, Kingfisher in Indian Beer, Corona in International Beer, Sula in Indian Still Wine, Jacob’s Creek in International Still Wine, Moet & Chandon in Sparkling Wine, Schweppes in Mixers, and Himalayan in Water.Here are the top brands across various alcohol categories: