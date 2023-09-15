Kingfisher is India's favourite Indian beer; Bacardi, its favourite rum, and Jägermeister, its favourite liqueur

Alcohol consumption in India is projected to reach 5.91 billion litres in 2023 and is expected to increase to 6.21 billion litres in 2024, as per Statista. Image: ShutterstockI
ndians have been sipping and crafting alcohol beverages for years. Even the art of crafting alcohol on an industrial scale in India boasts a pedigree of over two centuries. In 1805, the British established India’s very first modern distillery in Kanpur, churning out rum for their troops. By the early 20th century, there were 14 distilleries across the nation, and by the time India attained independence, this number increased to a staggering 40. Over the past two decades, the production, imports, and consumption of alcohol in India have skyrocketed. Today, this spirited industry is estimated to be worth $50 billion annually. According to a Statista report, alcohol consumption in India is projected to reach 5.91 billion litres in 2023 and is expected to increase to 6.21 billion litres in 2024.
30BestBarsIndia
, a platform that ranks bars, has released a report that identifies the top 10 consumer brand choices across nearly two dozen different categories, including Vodka, Single Malt, Gin, Wine, Beer, Rum, Aperitifs, Mixers, and more. This comprehensive report is based on a survey conducted among 125 leading bars in the country and involved bar owners, head bartenders and bar and beverage managers of bars that have been in operation for at least six months.
In addition to revealing the top-rated brands, the report also explores the most popular cocktails for various types of spirits which highlights how Indian bartenders are continually innovating to create memorable drinking experiences. The report also provides specific insights at the city level, offering information about alcohol consumption patterns in major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and the state of Goa.
Radhakrishnan Nair, co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia, commented in the press release, “The bar industry has experienced significant growth in major cities across the country in recent years. This growth has been mirrored by an expansion in consumer choices, both in terms of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage categories, as well as the number of brands within each category. The aim of this survey is to gain insights into how consumers are responding to these changes.” Also read: The right mix at the right place
The brands that secured the top rankings in the survey include Bombay Sapphire in the Gin category, Woodburns in Premium Indian Whisky, Johnnie Walker in Blended Scotch/Malt, Jameson in International Whisky, Paul John in Indian Single Malts, Glenfiddich in International Single Malts, Grey Goose in Vodka, Bacardi in Rum, Jose Cuervo in Agave, Greater Than in Indian Craft/Native Spirits, Hennessy in Cognac & Brandy, Campari in Amaro/Aperitif, Jägermeister in Liqueurs, Kingfisher in Indian Beer, Corona in International Beer, Sula in Indian Still Wine, Jacob’s Creek in International Still Wine, Moet & Chandon in Sparkling Wine, Schweppes in Mixers, and Himalayan in Water.
Here are the top brands across various alcohol categories:
Premium Indian Whisky
- Woodburns
- Royal Challenge
- Blender’s Pride
- Signature
- Royal Ranthambore
- Antiquity Blue
- Oaksmith
- Royal Stag
- Roulette
- 1848
Blended Scotch
- Johnnie Walker
- Chivas Regal
- Monkey Shoulder
- Ballantine’s
- Dewars
- Teacher’s
- Black & White
- 100 Pipers
- Black Dog
- J&B Rare
Indian Single Malts
- Paul John
- Amrut
- Indri
- Rampur
- Godawan
- Kamet
- GianChand
International Single Malts
- Glenfiddich
- The Glenlivet
- Talisker
- Glenmorangie
- Laphroaig
- The Singleton
- Yamazaki
- ● Bowmore
● The Balvenie
- Lagavulin
- Macallan
International Whisky (Non-Scotch)
- Jameson
- Jack Daniels
- Jim Beam
- Hibiki
- Toki
- Yamazaki
- Maker’s Mark
- Wild Turkey
- Buffalo Trace
- ● Woodford Reserve
● Teeling
Indian Craft Spirits
- Greater Than
- Stranger & Sons
- Hapusa
- Old Monk
- Paul John
- Jaisalmer
- Short Story
- Amrut
- Indri
- Pistola
Indian Beer
- Kingfisher
- Bira
- People’s Lager
- British Empire
- Sterren
- Toit
- Simba
- Great State Aleworks
- Caldera
- Susegado
International Beer
- Corona
- Hoegaarden
- Budweiser
- Peroni
- Heineken
- Erdinger
- Amstel
- Guinness
- Chang
- Coopers
Indian Wine
- Sula
- Fratelli
- Grover Zampa
- Big Banyan
- York
- ● Reveilo
● Vallonne
● Virgin Hills
- Four Seasons
- KRSMA
International Wine
- Jacob’s Creek
- Two Oceans
- Le Grand
- Campo Viejo
- Baron Philippe de Rothschild
- Black Tower
- ● Cosecha
● Hardys
- ● Sensi
●Trapiche
● Yellow Tail
- AG 47
- ● Antares
● Brancott Estate
● Bush Ballard
● Golden Sparrow
● Luz Maria
● Saint Clair
● Vina Temprana
Liqueurs
- Jägermeister
- Bailey’s
- Kahlua
- Cointreau
- Sambuca
- Orange Duck
- ● Grand Marnier
● Quaffine
- ● Cafe Vivir
● Amarula
● Limoncello
● St Elder
● Zambuca
● X Rated
- Midori
Vodka
- Grey Goose
- Absolut
- Smirnoff
- Ketel One
- Belvedere
- Ciroc
- Short Story
- Beluga
- Stolichnaya
- Tito’s
Gin
- Bombay Sapphire
- Greater Than
- Tanqueray
- Hendrick’s
- Roku
- Stranger & Sons
- Monkey 47
- Beefeater
- Gordon’s
- Hapusa
Rum
- Bacardi
- Old Monk
- Captain Morgan
- Short Story
- Flor de Cana
- Plantation
- Kraken
- Havana Club
- Diplomatico
- Maka Zai
Agave
- Jose Cuervo
- Patron
- Camino
- 1800
- Don Angel
- Codigo
- Pistola
- Corralejo
- DesmondJi
- Don Julio
Sparkling Wine
- Moet & Chandon
- Martini Prosecco
- Chandon
- Sula
- Fratelli
- Cinzano Prosecco
- ● Dom Perignon
● Jacob’s Creek
- G H Mumm
- Zonin Prosecco
- Villa Sandi Prosecco
Cognac & Brandy
- Hennessy
- Martell
- Remy Martin
- ● St Remy
● Morpheus
- Honeybee
- Mansion House
- Bisquit
- ● Barsol Quebranta Pisco
● British Empire
- Napoleon
- Armagnac Castarède
Amaro/Aperitif
- Campari
- Aperol
- Martini Vermouth
- Amaro Montenegro
- ● Jägermeister
● Fernet-Branca
- Cinzano Vermouth
- ● Absente
● Amaro Ramazzotti
- ● Averna
● Select
- ● Cynar
● Otto Athens Vermouth
● Ricard
Mixers
- Schweppes
- Svami
- Coca Cola
- Sepoy & Co.
- Red Bull
- Jade Forest
- Real
- Franklin & Sons
- Vaum
- Fever Tree
Water
- Himalayan
- Veen
- Perrier
- Kinley
- Evocus
- Bisleri
- Vedica
- Kelzai
- Blue Pine
- SVVA