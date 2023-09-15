Mahindra is going big on electric vehicles. How long before it catches up?





At a packed auditorium at the Lourensford Wine Estate on the outskirts of Cape Town, the picturesque legislative capital of South Africa, on India’s 77th Independence Day, homegrown automaker Mahindra went all guns blazing.



First, the 78-year-old automaker unveiled its Oja range of tractors, a lightweight tractor for the global market, boasting features such as four-wheel drive and some incredible power options. That was soon followed by the launch of a global pick-up that will rival the likes of Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu D-Max, based on the company’s popular model, the Scorpio N. Although the vehicle isn’t likely to hit the roads before 2025, it is specifically designed for global markets including Australia, South Africa, India, and South Asian countries where such vehicles are quite popular.





Taking the fight head-on



Not dipping its feet in everything

