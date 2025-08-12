Mentors and Mavens All Stories
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  4. Tesla applies to become electricity supplier in the UK

A notice on the UK energy regulator's website confirmed a weekend media report that Tesla Energy Ventures Limited had applied for a licence to supply electricity

By AFP
Published: Aug 12, 2025 12:06:48 PM IST
Updated: Aug 12, 2025 12:10:58 PM IST

In an aerial view, the Tesla Headquarters is seen in Austin, Texas. Image: Brandon Bell / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP In an aerial view, the Tesla Headquarters is seen in Austin, Texas. Image: Brandon Bell / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Tesla's energy subsidiary has applied to become an electricity supplier in Britain, a first such move by tech billionaire Elon Musk's operations outside the United States.

A notice on the UK energy regulator's website confirmed a weekend media report that Tesla Energy Ventures Limited had applied for a licence to supply electricity.

The subsidiary of Musk's electric carmaker Tesla currently provides electricity across Texas.

A document formalising the UK application, initially revealed by the Sunday Telegraph, is dated July 18 and signed by Andrew Payne, Tesla's director of energy for Europe.

Tesla Energy, which specialises in solar power and battery storage, did not immediately respond Monday to AFP's request for comment regarding the application on regulator Ofgem's website.

Tesla in 2020 obtained a licence to produce electricity in the UK, notably using solar panels, without selling it directly to consumers.

News of the latest application comes as Tesla suffers a global decline in sales of its cars owing to increased competition and a backlash over Musk's collaboration with US President Donald Trump.

UK registrations of the brand dropped to 987 in July from 2,462 one year earlier, according to trade data.

