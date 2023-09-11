Reliance, Tata strike deep AI partnerships with Nvidia â€” what can we expect?

Reliance and Tata group announced plans last week to build massive AI infrastructure and our own large language models, using powerful chips and technologies from Nvidia, which currently has a near monopoly as a supplier of these GPUs. Atul Srivastava, engagement manager at the consultancy Zinnov, joins us today to unpack how these partnerships between Nvidia and two of India's biggest conglomerates, which together touch some 800 million people in some way, could make India a force in the global race to build AI at scale