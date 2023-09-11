To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Reliance, Tata strike deep AI partnerships with Nvidia â€” what can we expect?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
155 Listen ins
 

Reliance and Tata group announced plans last week to build massive AI infrastructure and our own large language models, using powerful chips and technologies from Nvidia, which currently has a near monopoly as a supplier of these GPUs. Atul Srivastava, engagement manager at the consultancy Zinnov, joins us today to unpack how these partnerships between Nvidia and two of India's biggest conglomerates, which together touch some 800 million people in some way, could make India a force in the global race to build AI at scale

