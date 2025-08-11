Top 10 publicly listed companies in India by net profit

Learn about the top 10 publicly listed companies in India by their net profit and see how their performance could shape your investment choices
India's stock market is home to thousands of publicly traded companies, ranging from legacy tech giants to new-age ones. These companies collectively shape the country's economy and offer you, the investor, a look into where the money flows and how well the company is performing.
If you’re interested in market stocks or trades regularly, keeping an eye on net profit, market cap, or market fluctuations can offer some valuable perspective.
In this article, we’ll highlight the top 10 publicly listed companies in India based on their latest net profit data. The goal is to help you make more informed investment decisions by understanding who sets benchmarks for profitability and growth.
Based on their latest net profit, here’s the list of the top 10 publicly listed companies in India:
|Rank
|Publicly listed company
|Net profit (in ₹ crore)
|1
|State Bank of India
|70,900.63
|2
|HDFC Bank
|67,347.36
|3
|LIC India
|48,151.17
|4
|Tata Consultancy Services
|48,057.00
|5
|ICICI Bank
|47,226.99
|6
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|35,610.32
|7
|Reliance
|35,262.00
|8
|Axis Bank
|26,373.48
|9
|Infosys
|25,568.00
|10
|Bharti Airtel
|23,501.80
Let’s now discuss each of these publicly listed companies briefly - their popularity and the latest market cap, as sourced from the National Stock Exchange on July 25, 2025.
SBI is the largest publicly listed company in India in terms of banking services and customer reach. With a 200+ year legacy, 50+ crore customers, and ₹70,900 crore of net profit, SBI offers banking, insurance, and mutual fund services through its subsidiaries. Its widespread presence across the country makes it a reliable choice among the top 10 publicly listed companies.
HDFC Bank is a leading name among private sector banks and remains one of the top 10 publicly listed companies in India with over ₹67,347 crores of net profit. With nearly 9,500 branches and over 21,000 ATMs, it serves both urban and semi-urban markets. The bank’s consistent performance, large customer base, and growing international presence make it a popular publicly traded company among investors.
LIC is one of the most profitable companies, operating through 2,000+ branches and 1,380+ satellite offices. It offers unmatched access and convenience to policyholders through its extensive digital and physical presence. It ranks third on the list of the top 10 publicly listed companies in India, with a net profit of ₹48,100 crore and above.
TCS is a leading publicly traded company known for its global technology services in AI, cybersecurity, IoT, and established client relationships. With over six lakh consultants and operations in 55 countries, TCS generates more than ₹48,000 in net profit. Backed by the Tata Group, TCS ranks among the top 10 publicly listed companies and is appealing to investors seeking stability.
ICICI Bank is one of the top publicly listed companies in India, known for its wide range of digital services - loans, insurance policies, mobile, net, and even WhatsApp banking. This year, ICICI won two awards at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards Programme. Due to its strong market position, it attracts both retail and institutional investors.
ONGC is the largest producer of natural gas and crude oil, contributing over 70 percent to the country’s domestic output. With over 25,500 km of pipeline infrastructure, ONGC plays a major role in energy security and continues to grow as one of India’s top publicly traded companies.
Reliance Industries, a Fortune 500 company, is one of the most popular publicly traded companies, with a net profit of over ₹35,200+ crore. With Mukesh Ambani aiming toward net-zero carbon by 2035, this publicly traded company continues to be a preferred choice for long-term investors.
Axis Bank is India’s third-largest private sector bank, listed among the top 10 publicly listed companies. With over 59 million customers as of March 2025, it offers services across retail, corporate, and international banking. From loans and forex to FASTag and deposits, the bank’s strong digital presence appeals to many of them.
Infosys is known for driving digital change across 59 countries. With strong capabilities in cloud and AI, it supports global businesses while staying committed to sustainability and inclusive growth. Its decades-long experience makes it a popular name in the top 10 publicly listed companies.
Rounding up the list of the top 10 publicly listed companies in India is Bharti Airtel. Globally, it ranks among the top three mobile service providers based on the number of subscribers. Its presence spans across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the USA. With over 490 million customers and a net profit of ₹23,500+ crore, it’s one of the most widely recognised publicly traded telecom companies in India.
Which is the largest company in India based on its market cap?
As per the latest data, Reliance Industries is the largest company in India with a market cap of over ₹18,84,261 crore. It operates across energy, petrochemicals, retail, and telecom sectors.
How do I invest in a publicly traded company?
To invest in a publicly traded company, you'll need a trading and demat account with a SEBI-registered broker. Once the account is set up, you can buy shares through stock exchanges like the NSE or BSE using their platform.
Which is the oldest publicly traded company in India?
The oldest publicly traded company in India is the Wadia Group, which traces back to 1736. It has been listed on Indian stock exchanges for over a hundred years.