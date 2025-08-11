India's stock market is home to thousands of publicly traded companies, ranging from legacy tech giants to new-age ones. These companies collectively shape the country's economy and offer you, the investor, a look into where the money flows and how well the company is performing.

If you’re interested in market stocks or trades regularly, keeping an eye on net profit, market cap, or market fluctuations can offer some valuable perspective.

In this article, we’ll highlight the top 10 publicly listed companies in India based on their latest net profit data. The goal is to help you make more informed investment decisions by understanding who sets benchmarks for profitability and growth.

List of the top 10 publicly listed companies in India by net profit

Based on their latest net profit, here’s the list of the top 10 publicly listed companies in India:

Rank Publicly listed company Net profit (in ₹ crore) 1 State Bank of India 70,900.63 2 HDFC Bank 67,347.36 3 LIC India 48,151.17 4 Tata Consultancy Services 48,057.00 5 ICICI Bank 47,226.99 6 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 35,610.32 7 Reliance 35,262.00 8 Axis Bank 26,373.48 9 Infosys 25,568.00 10 Bharti Airtel 23,501.80

Let’s now discuss each of these publicly listed companies briefly - their popularity and the latest market cap, as sourced from the National Stock Exchange on July 25, 2025.